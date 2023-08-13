Kedah Police Deny Allegations Of Phantom Voters Ferried In By Buses For State Elections

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kedah police have denied allegations that buses of phantom voters were brought into the state by bus.

This comes after a viral video showed a few individuals stopping three buses allegedly ferrying phantom voters to the state elections yesterday (12 August).

A man recording the video could be heard claiming that it was the first time he saw buses appearing in his constituency on polling day.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the buses in the video clip were buses chartered by the department to bring some of the 7,160 officers and policemen on duty in Kedah in conjunction with the state elections.

Fisol explained that he had earlier released a statement saying there were 7,160 officers and policemen on duty in the state, with almost 2,000 coming from outside Kedah, including Bukit Aman and Perlis.

Fisol added the police rented a total of 34 buses, 24 of them from outside Kedah, and 10 from within the state, to transport all the police personnel involved.

The police also checked the bus’s registration number in the video and it belonged to the group of buses the police rented.

When the recording was made, all the members who boarded the bus had gotten off and performed their respective duties. Here I assure you that what was raised is not true. Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh

The police also welcome the party who recorded and shared the video clip to file a police report to prove the alleged existence of phantom voters in the bus.

The Kedah Police will not compromise with any party that says the issue will be closed because an investigation will be conducted if there are reports of ghost voters. I have already told the bus number and I want to remind the individual involved to be responsible for raising the issue that has become a nuisance to the public. Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh

There were still phantom voters around, just not on the bus

While there were no phantom voters in the buses, there were still phantom voting cases during the state election yesterday.

Kedah police received three reports of alleged instances of phantom voting as of 3pm yesterday. Two happened in Kulim while the third happened in Sungai Petani.

According to Malay Mail, the police received 42 police reports in six states over allegations that identity cards have been misused by other individuals to cast votes.

Selangor had the most reports with 16, followed by Kedah (9), Penang (8), Terengganu (5), Negeri Sembilan (3), and Kelantan (1).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police expect more reports to come in following the end of voting at 6pm last night.

The cases will be investigated under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act 1954.

