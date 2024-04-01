[Watch] Diva AA’s Dance At Fiesta Raya Baling Leads To Confusion Following Alleged Closure Order

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Raya bazaar in Baling, Kedah has been asked to stop all forms of entertainment after a celebrity danced on stage.

Azwan Ali, more popularly known as Diva AA, was seen leading three men on stage in a dance at Fiesta Raya Baling 2024. The antics were captured on video and shared online.

This drew ire from the public because Diva AA’s behaviour was seen as unfitting since it was still the holy month of Ramadan.

Initially, it was alleged that the bazaar was asked to close down due to the dance on stage. The event started on 12 March and was supposed to end on 9 April 2024. The closure led to a stall owner lamenting the loss of profits.

According to Sinar Harian, the State Housing, Local Government, and Health Exco Major (B) Mansor Zakaria said only entertainment activities are to stop.

However, the bazaar organiser decided to call off the event based on various factors.

The organiser, Maju Kedah Resources, apologized to the public in a statement after the incident.

Maju Kedah Resources said they initially thought Diva AA and the men dancing the dangdut-like dance on stage was just a stage prank because the celebrity wasn’t on their official invite list.

The organiser shared that Diva AA was at the bazaar at the invitation of his TikTok friends who had stalls at the bazaar.

At the time of writing, Diva AA has not mentioned the incident on his social media accounts.

