Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s time to crack open those lemangs because Malaysia will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow!

The Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad just sealed the deal for the official date of Hari Raya with his announcement tonight—marking 10 April 2024 (Wednesday) as the first day of the month of Syawal in the year 1445 of the Islamic Hijrah calendar.

So, let’s all celebrate the festivities with salam and smiles, and make this Raya one to remember!

Read More: “Is Hari Raya On Wednesday Or Thursday?” Netizens React To Saudi’s Syawal Announcement

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.