Kedah Woman Claimed She Couldn’t Vote Because Her Identity Was Used By Phantom Voter

The state elections are in full swing in six states today (12 August) – Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan.

Despite the reported low turnout, some people have shared the usual images of their stained fingers online to show that they have done their civic duties.

A woman, Rozana Mokhtar, had a slightly different experience because she discovered her identity was allegedly used to cast a ballot in Padang Serai, Kedah.

She claimed she discovered this when she handed her Identification Card (IC) to the staff for verification purposes and was told someone had allegedly voted using her IC.

Rozana had lodged a police report about the “phantom voter” who used her identity.

She said she also made the report in case her identity was misused in other ways.

The authorities have not confirmed or denied the allegations yet.

What is a phantom voter?

Throughout the elections in Malaysia over the years, there have always been reports of vote tampering and fraud such as phantom voters and gerrymandering.

Phantom voters use other people’s identities and private details to cast votes or ballots.

It’s usually done to manipulate election results. The details used by phantom voters are usually the identities of people who have died or have not registered to vote.

A way to make sure your identity hasn’t been misused is to check the electoral roll before the elections.

If you believe your identity has been misused by irresponsible parties, you should report it to the Election Commission and the police.

