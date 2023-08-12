[UPDATED] State Polls Voting In Paya Terubong Suspended Due To Discovery Of Unsealed Ballot Box

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Update:

The Star reported that voting at Paya Terubong resumed at 1.26pm.

Voting has been suspended at a polling station in Paya Terubong, Penang, after a ballot box was found unsealed.

A total of 177 ballot papers had been cast when Perikatan Nasional candidate Ooi Ghee Oon discovered the unsealed ballot box in SK Seri Relau.

The seal was allegedly left on the table next to the ballot box.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Ooi said he would not recognize any of the ballots in the box as valid votes and asked for the Election Commission to suspend voting for that stream, said to have 719 voters.

The Election Commission officials are investigating and it’s not known yet if the 177 ballot papers would be invalidated.

