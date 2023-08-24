Pelangai By-Election To Take Place 7 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A by-election to fill the vacancy of the Pelangai state seat in Pahang has been fixed for 7 October.

This follows the death of the seat’s incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun. He was killed in a plane crash last week in Bandar Elmina, Sungai Buloh.

The Election Commission (EC) announced today that nominations will take place 23 September while early voting is on 3 October.

Two other by-elections will take place next month in Johor following the death of the seats’ incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He was the MP for Pulai and also Simpang Jeram assemblyman.

The EC fixed 26 August for nominations, 5 September for early voting and 9 September for polling for both seats.

