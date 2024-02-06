9 Romantic Dinner Date Spots To Surprise Your Valentine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just because Valentine’s Day is so close to Chinese New Year, it doesn’t mean you cannot treat your loved one to an amazing romantic dinner.

If you’re not sure where to go this year, check out the list of KL restaurants below that offer amazing views, a romantic ambience, and good food. The Google Review score for each establishment is noted in brackets.

1. Thirty8 @ Grand Hyatt KL Kuala Lumpur (4.3 ☆ on Google) [Halal]

Right on the 38th floor of the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel, Thirty8 has excellent views of the Twin Towers and a 360-degree view of the city. As such, it’s recommended to have your Valentine’s Day celebration here at night. The night sky and the lights from the city skyline add a romantic touch to your dining experience.

Location: Grand Hyatt Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pinang.

Operating Hours: Closes at 11pm

Reservations via hyatt.com.

Menu: Click here.

2. Entier French Dining, Alila Kuala Lumpur (4.4 ☆ on Google) [Pork-free]

If you would like to treat your loved one to fine dining, Entier French Dining on the 41st floor of Alila Hotel, Bangsar, is a good choice. The beautifully decorated restaurant is dimly lit and exudes a cosy and intimate vibe; perfect for lovebirds.

Location: Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 12-4pm, 6-10pm

Reservations via tableapp.com.

3. Alva KL (4.0 ☆ on Google) [Pork-free]

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Situated on the 99th floor of the Ascott Star KLCC, Alva KL offers a panoramic view of four towers in Kuala Lumpur: the iconic KLCC Twin Towers, the KL Tower, the Exchange 106, and the Merdeka 118. Lovebirds can dine al-fresco or indoors. To make it extra romantic, come a little early to watch the city skyline as the sun sets over the horizon.

READ MORE: Alva KL Serves Up Great Food And Panoramic Views Of KL City [Review]

Location: Ascott Star KLCC, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 12-3.30pm, 5-1am

Reservations and info: 010-3030099

Menu: Click here.

3. Dewakan (4.2 ☆ on Google) [Halal]

Dewakan is perfect if you want to savour Malaysian food in fine dining style for Valentine’s Day. Dewakan was listed 46th on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 in Macau, the first and only Malaysian restaurant to appear on the list. Helmed by chef Darren Teoh and team, Dewakan promises a gastronomic delight for all diners that highlights the best Malaysian flavours.

READ MORE: Dewakan Secures Dual Michelin Stars, Leading Malaysia’s Culinary Scene

Location: Platinum Park, Level 48, Naza Tower at Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 6pm-11.30pm, closed on Sundays.

Reservations at dewakan.my.

Menu: Click here.

4. Cafe Cafe Kuala Lumpur (4.1 ☆ on Google) [Pork-free]

At Café Café, you can transport your loved one to a night in Paris in the middle of KL. The dimly lit French-style bistro has all the vibes of a typical Paris restaurant: nondescript, elegant, intimate, and romantic.

Location: Jalan Maharajalela, Kampung Attap, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating Hours: 6pm-12.30am on weekdays, closes at 11.30pm on weekends.

Reservations at rebrand.ly.

Menu: Click here.

5. Chim by Chef Noom Kuala Lumpur (4.9 ☆ on Google) [Pork-free]

The restaurant’s interior. Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

For Thai food lovers, a romantic night out at Chim by Chef Noom is recommended. Situated on the second floor of Menara TSLAW, guests get to enjoy the delicious food prepared by Chef Thaninthorn Juntharawan, affectionately known as Chef Noom, who has been a Michelin chef for 7 consecutive years.

READ MORE: Indulge In Authentic Thai Cuisine At Chim By Chef Noom

Location: L2-03, TSLAW Tower, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating Hours: 5.30pm-10pm.

Reservations via tableapp.

6. WET Deck W Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur (4.1 ☆ on Google) [Halal]

WET Deck is situated on the 12th floor of W Kuala Lumpur with amazing views of the swimming pool and the city beyond, including the Twin Towers. Guests can only dine al-fresco but will still be shaded with the roof. The pink and purplish lighting at night lends a soft and playful romantic vibe to the whole place.

Location: Level 12, W, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating Hours: 10am to 2am on weekends, closes at midnight on weekdays.

Reservations via sevenrooms.

7. Lutono, Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur (4.0 ☆ on Google) [Halal]

Lutono at Mid Valley offers a playful modern fusion of Asian and European food at an affordable price. As such, guests likely won’t find the dishes served here anywhere else. The environment is cosy and intimate.

Location: 29-1, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating Hours: 11am-10pm.

Reservations via tableapp.

Menu: Click here.

8. Emily’s Steakhouse Malaysia Kuala Lumpur (4.2 ☆ on Google) [Pork-free]

If the two of you prefer Kuala London over Paris, Emily’s Steakhouse is a traditional British steakhouse right in the city. Housed within a bungalow in Bukit Bintang, the interior is akin to a British resto-pub: exposed brick walls, timber flooring, dark leather sofas, and soft lighting. The restaurant has received various awards over the years for its impeccable food in Malaysia and England, such as the World Top Gourmet award from World Gourmet Malaysia in 2022.

Location: 8, Jalan Inai, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating Hours: 11am-3pm, 5.30pm-11pm.

Reservations and info: 013-210 6884

Menu: Click here.

9. Zen by Mel (4.6 ☆ on Google) [Pork-free]

Surprise your loved one with an omakase experience this Valentine’s Day at Zen by Mel in Bukit Jalil. The restaurant specialises in Japanese and European food using local ingredients. The interior is cosy and intimate, and guests can interact with the chefs preparing their meals.

READ MORE: Zen By Mel – Bringing Japanese And European Fusion Dishes In Omakase Style [Review]

Location: F-10-01, Pusat Perdagangan Bandar, Persiaran Jalil 1, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur,

Operating Hours: 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm, closed on Tuesdays.

Reservations and info: 011-56368875

Menu: Click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.