Alva KL Serves Up Great Food And Panoramic Views Of KL City [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you planning to throw a celebratory bash with great views of the city? Alva KL, situated right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, promises a night of fantastic dining and views.

The sky dining and grill restaurant is perched on the 99th floor of the Ascott Star KLCC, giving guests a panoramic view of four towers in Kuala Lumpur: the iconic KLCC Twin Towers, the KL Tower, the Exchange 106, and the Merdeka 118.

A section of the panoramic city views from Alva KL. Image: Farahin Fadzil/TRP

Upon entering the restaurant, the stone-age-inspired bar with the restaurant’s name elegantly etched on it draws attention. As the night goes on, it’ll double as a pretty backdrop for pictures.

Alva KL is also reshaping the landscape of fusion cuisine from succulent grilled seafood and meats to delectable pasta creations.

Here is some of the food we got to try:

Flame Grilled

Atlantic Miso Black Cod

Australian Lamb Short Ribs

Main

Garlic Prawn Pasta

Spinach Risotto

Sharing

5 Star Crispy Salad

Seared US Scallops

Nibble

Truffle Chips

Amazing Nachos

Tiger Prawn Poppers

Dessert

Above the Cloud Tiramisu

Coconut Panna Cotta

Bubbles

Luc Belaire Luxe

Luc Belaire Rose

Cocktail

Far East Journey

The Taste Test

We started with the Nibbles first while waiting for the main meals. The Truffle Chips smelled heavenly when they arrived. The large, fluffy chips were served hot and delicious with grated parmesan.

The Amazing Nachos was served with a generous helping of beef chilli con carne. The con carne had the right amount of meat and spice.

Clockwise from top right: Tiger Prawn Poppers, Amazing Nachos, and Truffle Chips at Alva KL. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

We also snacked on the Tiger Prawn Poppers while taking in our surroundings. The tiger prawns had a little spice to it.

If it’s too spicy for you, the delicious tartar dip can help to tame the flames.

It’s easily another addictive snack so remember to pace yourself if you do order snacks for sharing.

Seared US Scallops and 5-Star Crispy Salad. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The 5-Star Crispy Salad changed my mind about ordering salads in a restaurant. The 5-Star Crispy Salad consists of star fruits and fresh prawns mixed with jackfruit dressing and served on a crispy shell. The result is a nicely sweet salad with juicy prawns and a tasty crispy texture.

The Seared US Scallops came topped with Japanese fish roe. Together with the taro biscuit base, the soft scallops were another mouth-watering snack.

Spinach Risotto and Garlic Prawn Pasta. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Spinach Risotto was one of the highly anticipated dishes of the night in the group simply because not many places get it right. Thankfully, Alva KL did well. The risotto with Thai Style Cuttlefish was slightly spicy and the rice was creamy with the spinach flavour coming through.

If you’re not a fan of pesto or risottos, the Garlic Prawn Pasta was another favourite. The sauce was creamy and rich, complementing the sweet prawns with a mild charred flavour.

Atlantic Miso Black Cod and Australian Lamb Short Ribs. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Finally, it was time for the flame-grilled food. The Atlantic Miso Black Cod served with ikura on a fragrant lotus leaf smelled good. The cod fish was soft, flaky, and flavourful.

As for the Australian Lamb Short Ribs, the outer skin was crunchy while it remained soft underneath. Each bite of the lamb melts in the mouth.

Above the Clouds Tiramisu and Coconut Panna Cotta. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

For desserts, we had a special Above the Cloud Tiramisu and Coconut Panna Cotta. The tiramisu is presented differently than the usual.

At first glance, the tiramisu resembles close to a loosely wrapped pancake. The layers are crafted with luscious mascarpone, rich 70% dark cocoa powder, almond sponge infused with the essence of Ipoh Coffee, and topped with delightful Crispies.

Fans of gula Melaka will love the Coconut Panna Cotta. The panna cotta is dense and smooth and the sweetness from the gula Melaka hits all the right spots.

Far East Journey cocktail, Luc Belaire Luxe, and Luc Belaire Rose. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

We also ended the night with a glass of sparkling wine and rose: the Luc Belaire Luxe and the Luc Belaire Rose.

Both bottles can be lit up and are sure to be a hit at parties when it’s poured into glasses. After all, Alva KL is the only restaurant in Malaysia serving Luc Belaire.

Flavour-wise, the Luc Belaire Luxe is softer yet richer in taste compared to the Luc Belaire Rose.

I had the Far East Journey cocktail as well as my drink for the night. The refreshing drink was made with Irish Whiskey infused with chrysanthemum tea, asam boi, and port wine.

The Verdict

Alva KL is a great place for parties, whether it’s an intimate dinner for two or a big party.

I love the snacks from the Nibble and Sharing plates. As for the mains, I preferred the Spinach Risotto over the Garlic Prawn Pasta despite my low tolerance for spice.

The flame-grilled selections of the night were equally good to me. As for the desserts, I preferred the panna cotta if I had to pick only one.

READ MORE: Alva KL Jadi Spot Terbaharu Untuk Makan Dengan View KLCC! [Review]

The stone-age-inspired bar with the restaurant’s name elegantly etched on it. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Alva KL

Address: Level 99, Ascott Star KLCC,1, Lorong Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours:

12pm to 3.30pm

5pm to 1am

Tel: +6010-303 0099

Website: https://alvakl.com/

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.