Get Your Seafood Fresh “From Tank To Table” At Oversea Seafood [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Oversea Group of Restaurants, famous for its authentic Chinese cuisine, introduces an immersive dining experience set beneath the waves with the opening of Oversea Seafood at Jalan Tun Razak.

The restaurant boasts 28 private rooms in different uniquely designed settings that are perfect for intimate gatherings and grand celebrations.

Entering the restaurant for the first time feels like entering a theme park. The sea inspires the restaurant’s theme; bioluminescent décor casts a soft glow while nautical accents such as oars, anchors, and weathered wood panels evoke a seafaring ambience.

You’re dining under the sea. Image: Oversea Seafood

Further playing up the sea theme are giant octopus tentacles winding around stairway railings, custom clamshell basins, and pearl wall pendants.

Up on the ceiling, sea life animations such as whales and turtles swimming past complete the underwater realm vibes.

Oversea Seafood differs from the other outlets as it proudly serves pork-free seafood-focused dishes via a seamless “From Tank to Table” seafood experience.

Guests choose the seafood they want from the glass tanks and watch it get packaged and transported to the kitchen through innovative conveyor belt technology.

Here’s what we got to try during our visit there:

Double Boiled Village Chicken with Dried Scallop Soup

Steamed French Turbot Fish with Chilli and Superior Soy Sauce

House Special Giant Freshwater Prawn

Indonesian Mud Crab with Chilli (Served with Mini Croissant)

Steamed Japanese Scallop with Garlic and Vermicelli

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables with Belacan

Black Truffle Fried Rice with Japanese Scallop

Chilled Citron Tea with Snow Fungus and Peach Resin

The Taste Test

As if they had foretold the rainy weather, we started with a delicious bowl of soup that arrived bubbling hot.

The double-boiled chicken soup with dried scallop was flavourful on its own, but it’s also tasty with a bit of vinegar.

Clockwise from top right: Double Boiled Village Chicken with Dried Scallop Soup, Steamed French Turbot Fish with Chilli and Superior Soy Sauce, and Steamed Japanese Scallop with Garlic and Vermicelli. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Right after that, we dove into the Steamed Japanese Scallop with Garlic and Vermicelli. The scallop was huge and the garlicky topping gave a nice flavour and mild spice.

The Steamed French Turbot with Chilli and Superior Soy Sauce was flaky and smooth while the House Giant Freshwater Prawn was succulent.

Clockwise from top right: House Special Giant Freshwater Prawn, Chilled Citron Tea with Snow Fungus and Peach Resin, Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables with Belacan, Indonesian Mud Crab with Chilli (Served with Mini Croissant), and Black Truffle Fried Rice with Japanese Scallop. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Indonesian Mud Crab with Chilli got everyone at the table excited, especially after tasting the mini croissants. If you’re not good at dissecting the crabs with utensils (like me), worry not because the restaurant provides a plastic apron and gloves so you can feast away.

The mini croissants were buttery and soft and paired well with the crab meat and sauce. It was a finger-licking good experience all the way.

We’ve been told the Black Truffle Fried Rice with Japanese Scallop was a must-try and we could see why. The fragrant truffle gives a different flavour profile to the usual fried rice with prawns, long beans, and ebiko.

The Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables with Belacan had petai in it. The belacan and petai provided a nice taste change after all that good, flavourful food.

A cold, refreshing dessert was served at the end of the meal. The Chilled Citron Tea with Snow Fungus and Peach Resin tasted sweet but also had a hint of sourish taste from the lemon peels.

The Verdict

Overall, dining at Oversea Seafood was an interesting experience. The immersive ambience and food make it a good place for gatherings and celebrations.

The standout dishes were the Double Boiled Village Chicken with Dried Scallop Soup, Indonesian Mud Crab with Chilli (Served with Mini Croissant), Steamed Japanese Scallop with Garlic and Vermicelli, and Black Truffle Fried Rice with Japanese Scallop.

For more information, head over to Oversea Seafood’s website.

Oversea Seafood

Address: 436, Jln Tun Razak, Kelab Golf di Raja Selangor,55000 Kuala Lumpur (Next to Spark KL)

Operating hours:

Opens daily (Monday-Sunday)

11.30am-3pm

6pm-10pm

Contact number: +6010 303 2200

Website: https://www.oversea.com.my/

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.