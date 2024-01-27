Each Dish In Oversea Restaurant’s CNY Menu Shines With Savoury Flavours [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Oversea Restaurant is ushering in the new year with the fiery spirit of the dragon with fortune, longevity, and prosperity with its Chinese New Year menu.

Here are some of the dishes on the menu:

Oversea Fabulous Fruity Yee Sang with Dragon Fruit Sauce

Prosperity Treasure Pot

Hong Kong-Style Claypot Waxed Meat Rice

Steamed Bamboo Fish with Superior Soy Sauce

Deep Fried Crispy Chicken

Signature BBQ Platter

Stir Fried Scallops with Vegetable

The Taste Test

Oversea Fabulous Fruity Yee Sang with Dragon Fruit Sauce and Prosperity Treasure Pot. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Yee Sang is comprised of cut fruits such as strawberries, mandarin oranges, and kiwis, together with the usual condiments and toppings.

Since it was a fruity Yee Sang, it tasted refreshing, and the tanginess from the dragon fruit sauce balanced out the saltiness from the salmon pieces.

The Prosperity Treasure Pot symbolises the overflow of fortune and prosperity with its array of premium ingredients such as whole abalones, Japanese dried scallops, prawns, fried bean curds, and an assortment of vegetables. It’s also served with a side of Cantonese Roast Duck and Crispy Roasted Pork Belly.

Once the aromatic broth brimming with a delicious array of meats and vegetables was simmered to perfection, it was time to dig in. The roast duck was covered in delicious sauce while the roast pork was as crispy as ever.

Hong Kong-Style Claypot Waxed Meat Rice and Steamed Bamboo Fish with Superior Soy Sauce. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Hong Kong-style claypot Waxed Meat Rice is comprised of an array of Chinese sausages mixed with white rice. The comforting and hearty dish delicately balances the flavourful notes with a distinctive aroma from the steamed fragranced rice.

Each spoonful of the claypot rice is filled with savoury and smoky flavours and paired well with the soft steamed bamboo fish cooked in superior soy sauce.

Clockwise from left: Stir Fried Scallops with Vegetable, Cantonese Roast Duck and Crispy Roasted Pork Belly, and Deep Fried Crispy Chicken. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Deep Fried Crispy Chicken lives up to its name by providing a nice crunch. The chicken is cooked in sweet and sour sauce, adding a nice change of flavour after having the claypot rice and fish.

As it is quite a meat-heavy meal, a plate of stir-fried scallops with broccoli and carrots was an excellent addition.

The Verdict

Oversea Restaurant’s Chinese New Year menu is a gastronomic delight. Each dish shone on its own with its distinct savoury flavours.

The standout dish is the Prosperity Treasure Pot due to the delicious broth which leaves you wanting more even when the dish is long finished.

The claypot rice can be a bit too salty as you make your way through the dish, but that’s because the saltiness comes from the Chinese sausages. However, that can be easily managed by drinking more tea or broth.

Aside from the fruity Yee Sang, the restaurant offers other yee sangs such as Yee Sang with Jellyfish & Korean Snow Pear, Yee Sang with Fresh Salmon & Korean Snow Pear, Yee Sang with Abalone & Korean Snow Pear, and Yee Sang with Abalone & Black Truffle.

Oversea Restaurant’s Chinese New Year menu is available at all of its branches from now until 24 February 2024. Take-away and delivery are also available; a pre-order of 3 days in advance is required.

As always, Oversea Restaurant has a selection of confectionaries such as pineapple tarts, butter cookies, pineapple yogurt cookies, and crunchy mixed nuts that are perfect as gifts too.

For more information, please visit Oversea Restaurant’s official website and social media pages [Facebook | Instagram]

