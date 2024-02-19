Man Dies After Firecrackers Smoke Triggered Asthma Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We usually hear about people, especially children, getting injured from playing with fireworks or firecrackers due to improper use.

However, a recent case proved that the fumes from the firecrackers also pose a danger to those who are susceptible to asthma attacks.

The father of Malaysian artists Nick Chung and Stella Chung loved watching fireworks.

On Lunar New Year Eve (9 February), 80-year-old Chung senior watched the firecrackers display outside his home.

Unfortunately, he inhaled a lot of smoke and it triggered a severe asthma attack. He had difficulty breathing and turned purple and cold, and the family rushed him to the hospital.

According to Oriental Daily, Mr Chung’s heartbeat stopped for a while but was resuscitated through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

He then fell into a coma and had to rely on equipment to stay alive. After being in a coma for 8 days, Mr Chung passed on the morning of 17 February.

Nick and Stella miss their father a lot and expressed their sadness over losing him. Stella hopes that they will be father and daughter again in the next life while Nick thanks his father for all he has done for them.

