Hotel Indigo KL Introduces “Sajian Rimba” In Anticipation Of Holy Month [Review]

In anticipation of the Holy Month, Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park unveils Sajian Rimba, an extraordinary culinary journey immersing guests in the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture and local flavours.

Available from 12 March to 9 April 2024 at the Wok Star, the focal point lies in the exclusive set-to-table service, embracing the Talam style, and a semi-buffet concept.

Wok Star, the hotel’s elevated street dining restaurant, immerses guests in the enchanting beauty of Malaysian greenery to create an intimate and exclusive dining experience.

Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park introduces Sajian Rimba at its restaurant, Wok Star. Image: Hotel Indigo

Executive Chef Zaim and his team have curated a delicious array of dishes, including the hotel’s signature Sambal Ibu.

Here are some of the dishes to expect in the Sajian Rimba menu:

Jelajah 5 Negeri Kerabu Bonda – Banana Flower Salad with Chicken Fillet

Wild Prawn Salad with Young Pineapples

Roasted Beef Salad with Papaya and Tamarind Sauce

Mango Salad and Fruit Rojak

The classic Ocean Grilled Platter to Your Table – Palembang Prawn and Red Snapper served with Tamarind Sauce, Spicy Soy Sauce and Portuguese Sambal.

Wagyu Satay Platter

Briyani Rice with Quail Egg

Poached Salmon with Tamarind Stew

Roasted Lamb with Coconut Gravy

Pineapple Salad with avocado

Taste Test

The wagyu satay platter features wagyu, glutinous rice, rice cake, ‘acar’ satay and a delectable peanut sauce. The wagyu is soft and flavourful, and the peanut sauce and fragrant rice cakes complement it well. It’s easily a snack that you’ll ask for more for yourself, although it’s meant for sharing.

For a heartier start to the meal, guests should try the Lamb Gearbox soup. The tender lamb meat pieces and the nicely spiced soup with cut carrots are sure to warm your tummy on a rainy day.

As for the curry laksa, guests are served with a large lobster in addition to tofus, vegetables and noodles of their choice.

The Roasted Lamb with Coconut Gravy is another perfect addition to the meal. The mutton is tender, and the coconut gravy gives it a hint of sweetness.

For desserts, head over to the Manisan Rimba Counter where a selection of famous local desserts awaits.

Some of the popular desserts include ais kacang, tau foo fa, kuih lapis, seri muka, chocolate fondue, mini cakes, and ice cream featuring interesting flavours such as soursop.

Clockwise from top left: Lamb gearbox soup, Ocean grilled platter, roasted lamb with coconut gravy, ice kacang, poached salmon with tamarind stew, and wagyu satay platter. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Verdict

There’s a dish for everyone on the Sajian Rimba menu. Some of the standouts to me include the lamb soup, wagyu satay, and roasted lamb with coconut gravy.

The tau foo fa had a pudding-like texture and guests could flavour it with ginger benting syrup and palm sugar syrup.

For cool sweet treats, guests can customise their own ais kacang dessert at the mini ice kacang station or go for ice creams.

The Sajian Rimba gastronomic adventure is priced at RM198 per pax, with children aged 6-11 years old joining at RM99.

To book, please contact Hotel Indigo at +60326393888 or email reservation.kulpk@ihg.com.

Make it a staycation

Hotel Indigo is also offering a Senja Rimba staycation. It’s a unique one-night stay experience, featuring in-room Sahur breakfast and Selera Rimba dining at Wok Star.

Guests are invited to explore the vibrant neighbourhood and discover the special touches honouring the occasion.

From RM950++ per room per night, the package includes:

• One-night stay at the room of choice

• ‘Selera Rimba’ dinner set for two at Wok Star

• In-Room Sahur Breakfast for two

• Complimentary Parking

Terms and Conditions:

• Valid for stays from 12 March to 7 April 2024

• Rates are subject to 6% SST & prevailing government tax

• Free cancellation until 48 hours before arrival

For enquiries and reservations, please visit the hotel’s website, call +60 03 26303888 or email hotelindigo.kualalumpur@ihg.com.

