Indulge In Authentic Thai Cuisine At Chim By Chef Noom

When it comes to special days such as anniversaries or wedding celebrations or birthdays, we will certainly start looking for restaurants that offer the concept of “fine dining”.

With the spirit of a celebration in mind, you would also want to find a restaurant that comes with a different concept such as authentic Thai food.

For those of you in the Klang Valley, don’t worry because Chim by Chef Noom is the perfect answer to your quest.

Not only does it feature authentic Thai food but the Chim by Siam Wisdom restaurant which is also managed by Chef Noom in Bangkok, has also been awarded a Michelin star.

Getting the award is not an easy thing for a restaurant given that it has very detailed criteria.

The restaurant’s interior. Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

Romantic fine dining

Chim by Chef Noom is located on the second floor of Menara TSLAW in Kuala Lumpur, and not only does it serve authentic Thai food but also provides a luxurious dinner experience in terms of food and surroundings.

In fact, this restaurant also has ample private space and is suitable if you want to celebrate your special day with a large number of friends or family.

Chim by Chef Noom also comes with a romantic décor that will surely make your loved ones’ hearts blossom!

Private dining rooms are available too. Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

We were recently invited to Chim by Chef Noom to experience their sumptuous dishes.

1. Baked Chicken Skin Wafer

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

Before the start of the main course, we were served grilled chicken skin wafer snacks seasoned with salt and pepper along with a house-made smoked fish espuma sauce.

The sauce is made using coconut milk and paprika powder for a spicy kick.

The way to enjoy this snack is to dip the grilled chicken skin wafer in the special sauce provided. The tanginess of the chicken skin along with the slight spiciness of the sauce make for a very tasty snack.

2. Amuse Bouche

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

As a bite-sized hors d’œuvre, we were served potatoes and tuna tartare.

The potatoes were brushed with cream and butter before being deep fried and then served with the tuna tartare which was tossed with lime juice, lime zest, rice cakes and topped with Kaffir Lime Aioli.

The taste was fresh, thanks to the lime juice, and the fat from the fish balanced it out.

Another dish was the Lorn Pla which is salted Haddock fish served in a green cup made of spinach and pandan.

Inside the green cup is also eggplant mousse which gives it a unique flavor and a little bitter at the end.

3. Oyster with chilli granita

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

The oysters used for this dish are specially imported from Ireland and served with green chilli granita and caviar flown in from France.

The container is also garnished with citrus shallots with Japanese cucumber which is also known as Kyuri.

Amreli’s first time eating oysters. Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

For those who are tasting oysters for the first time, this dish will definitely provide a new experience for you. But there is no need to worry because the taste is very fresh and there’s no stench usually associated with seafood.

Even our friend who is an oyster “virgin” really enjoyed the taste.

4. Seared Hokkaido scallop

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

These scallops are imported from Hokkaido, Japan and are served with mango, pomela salsa, chili, salmon roe and coconut foam. Yes, the froth you see is from a coconut.

Lemongrass is also used as a dressing. As soon as you put it in your mouth, the taste of the coconut foam gives a very harmonious flavour and the mango, as well as the scallops, provide a slightly sour and sweet taste.

You can even feel that the scallop is served very fresh like it was just fished out of the sea!

5. Gong Sarong by Chim

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

Gong Sarong by Chim is tiger prawns smoked with white radish and sriracha sauce, wrapped in Kataifi pastry which makes for a nice bite.

Tucked underneath the prawns is avocado cake which is also garnished with red and green sriracha sauce.

The way to enjoy is to cut it into bite-sized pieces and dip it into the avocado cake with the sriracha sauce.

The sweetness of the prawns eaten with the sauce brings out balanced flavours. If you are a seafood enthusiast, this is definitely the best prawn dish you have ever tasted.

Personally, we found this to be our favourite dish.

6. Foie gras snow in green harmony salad

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

For those who are used to eating salads, the Mesclun salad garnished with boiled rice along with grated Foie Gras blanched in liquid nitrogen will definitely give you a new perspective.

This is because it does not use a dressing sauce like mayonnaise or sesame oil instead it uses budu (shrimp paste) and is eaten with Foie Gras that is grilled with tamarind sauce and sea salt.

7. The Lost Recipe

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

At first, we thought this was Tomyam because of the color but it’s not. It is a soup cooked with fish, and tropical fruits like starfruit and cherry tomatoes. In addition, it also uses chilli spices, and is garnished with fried garlic, coconut oil, lime juice and cilantro.

But what’s interesting about this dish is that this soup has a 200 year-old history. It was said to have been created by Madame Som Chun to be given to the King who was suffering from a cold.

The soup was served to the King with the hope that it would cure his illness.

8. Seasonal cleansing palate

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

Since we’ve eaten quite a variety of dishes, naturally, before moving to the next course, we were asked to cleanse our palate with peach sorbet and mango slices.

9. Signature royal prawns with Southern Thai red curry and coconut rice

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

Rice lovers, this is probably the dish you’ve been waiting for. As soon as the rice pot is opened, a very fragrant aroma emanates as the rice is cooked using coconut water with lime juice for an hour.

The jumbo-sized prawns are also imported from Thailand and cooked using fish sauce with lime and butter.

As soon as it was grilled, the prawns were bathed in red curry that would surely bring back the freshness of the seafood.

To us, the red curry tasted a little bit like peanut sauce.

10. Chef’s recommendation: Banana fritters

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

Fried bananas are one of Thailand’s (and Malaysia’s) favourite comfort foods. This time it is given a little twist with pineapple chutney, covered in chocolate, peanuts and wrapped in Kataifi pastry before being deep-fried to give the dessert a crunch.

More interestingly, this dessert is topped with macadamia nut-flavoured ice cream and garnished with Red Touille and droplets of honey.

To enjoy this dessert, it needs to be savoured with a spoon so that you can feel the balance of each ingredient.

11. Thai Petit Four

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

We started with the Chiang Mai tea which had a cinnamon flavour and was blended with honey, lemongrass and Thai basil.

It wasn’t sweet and the cinnamon wasn’t too strong, giving us calm after we enjoyed so many different dishes.

The tea is also served with three types of chocolate, namely the red Som Chun which has a combination of lychee, rambutan, pandan and halia to evoke a spicy flavour.

In addition, it is also served with shallot biscuits which give a unique flavor when eaten with chocolate.

The mint green-coloured chocolate is known as Thai Tea Bon Bon. It gives a “crunchy” texture when bitten into and inside are mustard seeds along with white chocolate mixed with Thai tea leaves and milk tea along with gold leaf as a garnish.

Last but not least is the coconut-shaped chocolate. Inside the chocolate is mango with coconut mousse covered with dark chocolate and toasted shredded coconut.

Despite using dark chocolate, it is not too bitter as it is balanced with the sweetness of the mango and the fatty flavour of the coconut.

Chim by Chef Noom

Image: Afifa Syahirah/TRP

The assumption that fine dining is not filling cannot be applied to what we just experienced.

We walked away with our stomachs full and hearts happy.

For those interested in visiting Chim By Chef Noom, you can browse their website here to make a reservation.

The price for this fine dining package is RM498 for each course.

For those who wish to book a private room, the minimum spend starts at RM5,000 for six customers while for 10 people, the minimum spend is RM8,000.

