Culinary Alchemy: Chef Noom’s Quest To Redefine Thai Cuisine In Malaysia

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, a culinary revolution is quietly simmering, led by the visionary Thaninthorn “Noom” Chantrawan.

With his latest venture, Chim by Chef Noom, he aims to transport diners to the streets of Thailand, offering an authentic and unprecedented taste.

“Chim is not just a dish; it’s narrative of the Siamese culture, told through flavours that resonate with the soul,” Chef Noom explains in an interview with The Rakyat Post, his passion for Thai cuisine palpable.

Chef Noom’s inception of Chim was no mere happenstance.

It was a carefully thought-out decision fueled by his desire to find a partner in Malaysia who shared his fervour for Thai cuisine.

“My journey wasn’t about finding someone with deep pockets but someone who held the cuisine in high regard,” Chef Noom recounts.

This partnership was pivotal in bringing to life a menu that goes beyond the conventional, promising Malaysians a taste of Thai food they’ve never encountered before.

Chef Noom, also known as Thaninthorn Chantrawan, is a renowned Thai chef who has earned a Michelin star for his restaurant, Chim by Siam Wisdom, in Bangkok.

A New Chapter in the Malaysian Culinary Scene

Malaysians, while familiar with Thai cuisine, are in for a surprise.

Chef Noom—who has worked at various world-renowned restaurants in London, including Zuma, Roka, Patterson’s, Momo, and Sketch—is determined to push the boundaries and introduce modern and timeless dishes.

“We’re not here to serve what you already know. We’re here to challenge your palate and introduce you to the undiscovered facets of Thai cuisine,” he asserts.

Adapting traditional Thai cuisine to the Malaysian palate has been a journey of innovation for Chef Noom, known for his innovative take on classic Thai dishes, such as his signature Tom Yum Plachon Bo-Larn.

Creating a unique curry paste and incorporating local ingredients testify to his dedication to authenticity and adaptability.

“It’s about striking a balance between staying true to Thai flavours and embracing the local taste preferences,” Chef Noom shares.

Authenticity Over Universality

Chef Noom’s philosophy is simple – authenticity over universality.

“I bring my own authentic taste to the table. It’s about presenting my vision of Thai cuisine, whether it’s to your liking or not,” he states boldly. This approach has not only defined his culinary style but also encouraged diners to explore Thai cuisine with an open mind.

Chef Noom encourages diners to dive in with an open heart when asked about must-try dishes.

“Every dish tells a story, a piece of Thai culture waiting to be discovered,” he says.

His menu is a modern interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine, each dish crafted with care to showcase the essence of Thai culture.

Chim by Chef Noom vs. Chim by Siam Wisdom

Comparing his latest venture with Chim by Siam Wisdom, Chef Noom highlights the evolution of his culinary approach.

“While Chim by Siam Wisdom explores traditional recipes, Chim by Chef Noom is about transcending those boundaries without losing the essence,” he explains.

Reflecting on his experiences in some of the world’s most renowned kitchens, from Zuma and Roka to Momo and Sketch, Chef Noom shares his biggest takeaways.

He notes, “Each stint was a chapter in my culinary book, teaching me the importance of innovation, presentation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The Michelin Star Journey

With seven consecutive Michelin stars under his belt, Chef Noom acknowledges the pressure but chooses to focus on inspiration and customer satisfaction.

“It’s not about the stars; it’s about creating dishes that excite and satisfy our diners,” he reflects.

When asked about the one dish he could eat for the rest of his life, Chef Noom’s choice is close to home—his mother’s omelette and green curry.

“It’s not just about the food; it’s about the love and care that went into making it. That’s what makes it special,” he shares nostalgically.

The Ultimate Takeaway for Diners

Chef Noom hopes diners leave Chim by Chef Noom not just satisfied but eager to share their experience.

“We want our food and service to speak for themselves, turning our diners into ambassadors of our culinary story,” he concludes.

In an era where authenticity often takes a backseat to trendiness, Chim by Chef Noom stands as a beacon of genuine culinary exploration.

Chef Noom invites you on this journey – one that promises not just a meal but an experience that will linger long after the last bite.

