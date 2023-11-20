Dewakan Secures Dual Michelin Stars, Leading Malaysia’s Culinary Scene

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dewakan, initially holding a single Michelin Star, has progressed to a two-star status, solidifying its position as the sole Malaysian restaurant with this esteemed accolade.

This announcement was made during the recent Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2024 event.

As per Michelin’s statement, Dewakan, translating to “food from gods,” crafts an exceptional dining experience showcasing Malaysia’s distinctiveness.

All ingredients used are locally sourced sustainably, and the tableware is meticulously handcrafted by local artisans. The enticing set menu includes a variety of dishes featuring locally sourced and dried ingredients, alongside seasonal fruits and herbs.

In the same event, 127 restaurants were selected, spanning those with Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmand, and Michelin Selected recognitions.

This year’s restaurant selection underscores the diverse culinary artistry in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, offering over 30 different types of dishes, including street food.

According to Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guide, this announcement reflects the gastronomic journey awaiting visitors in both regions.

One Restaurant Promoted to One Michelin Star

Beta, previously listed as a Michelin Selected restaurant in 2023, has been elevated to one Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2024.

Beta introduces a fresh and captivating approach to experiencing Malaysia’s culinary heritage, with meticulous attention to discerning food enthusiasts. The restaurant’s chef reimagines favourite dishes from across the country, incorporating modern and elegant presentation techniques.

With the addition of this newly promoted restaurant, the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2024 now features:

One restaurant with two Michelin Stars: Dewakan, in Kuala Lumpur

Four one-Michelin-starred restaurants: Au Jardin and Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery (Penang), Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin (Kuala Lumpur).

Twenty-five Restaurants Join Michelin Selected List

In addition to Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand restaurants, the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2024 also announced 25 new restaurants into the Michelin Guide Selected 2024 list, showcasing the diverse culinary landscape in this region.

This announcement brings the total number of Michelin Selected restaurants in Malaysia to 77.

Out of the 25 new Michelin Guide Selected restaurants, 16 are located in Kuala Lumpur, and 9 are in Penang.

The list of 16 new restaurants in Kuala Lumpur includes Bōl, Café Café, Entier, Frangipaani, Jwala, Ling Long, Malai, Marini’s on 57, Nadodi (relocation), Seed, Shanghai Restaurant, Sushi Masa, Tanglin (Bukit Damansara), Tenmasa, Teochew Lao Er, and Wagyu Kappo Yoshida.

Meanwhile, the new restaurants in Penang consist of 888 Hokkien Mee (Lebuh Presgrave), Air Itam Duck Rice, Ceki, Fook Cheow Cafe, Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice, Penang Famous Samosa, Richard Rivalee, Sambal, and The Pinn (relocation).

Four Michelin Guide Awards

In addition to recommending quality restaurants, the Michelin Guide also aims to highlight talented individuals contributing to the enhancement of the gastronomic dining experience. By doing so, it recognises the diversity of roles and skills involved in the restaurant industry.

Michelin Guide Service Award

The Michelin Guide Service Award, presented by FunNow, is awarded to Wan Mohd Zulkifeli, in recognition of knowledge, precision, and etiquette while leading his team at Gai by Darren Chin, Kuala Lumpur.

Zulkifeli generously shares his professional skills with his team, contributing to the formation of a robust service team and creating a harmonious dining atmosphere.

The Michelin Guide Service Award 2024 aims to showcase and encourage skilled and talented professionals capable of enhancing the customer experience.

Michelin Guide Sommelier Award

The Michelin Guide Sommelier Award 2024 recognises the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers in the industry. This year’s Sommelier Award is given to Yap Cze Ying, who serves as a sommelier and restaurant manager at Hide, Kuala Lumpur.

Although Yap is somewhat reserved, he possesses politeness and friendliness with customers. He also exhibits genuine enthusiasm in the fields of wine management and hospitality.

Michelin Guide Young Chef Award

The Michelin Guide Young Chef Award recognises young chefs working in selected restaurants, where their outstanding talent and great potential have caught the attention of Michelin Guide inspectors. This year, the Young Chef Award is given to Johnson Wong Jia Liang from Gēn, Penang.

As a Le Cordon Bleu Sydney graduate, Wong, also the owner of Gēn, was born in 1991 and has honed his culinary skills in several of the finest restaurant kitchens. He is committed to local ingredients and aspires to present them with authentic flavours aligned with his childhood memories in Malaysia.

Michelin Guide Best Opening Award

The Michelin Guide Best Opening Award 2024 is presented to chefs, hosts, or restaurant managers for successfully opening a restaurant within the past 12 months. The award recognises exemplary food presentation concepts and creative approaches that impact the local gastronomic arena.

Presented by UOB, this award is the first of its kind in Malaysia. The recognition goes to Ramesh Thangaraj from Jwala, Kuala Lumpur, which opened in 2023 and features a specially built tandoor or clay oven. Jwala, meaning “fire” in Sanskrit, offers special North Indian dishes baked using charcoal.

This selected restaurant list is accompanied by the Michelin Guide’s selection of preferred hotels, featuring the most unique and interesting accommodations in Malaysia and around the world.

Each hotel in the Michelin Guide is chosen based on its style, service, and exceptional personality—with options for all budget types. You can make direct reservations through the Michelin Guide website and app (iOS and Android) for the full list of selected restaurants and to book unforgettable hotels.

