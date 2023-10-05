Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 6 To 8 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

6, 7 & 8 October (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Sneakerlah 2023 (Sneaker Convention & Concert) @ MiTEC (7 – 8 October / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)



SneakerLAH is Malaysia’s biggest and most anticipated sneaker lifestyle convention, happening every year. From limited edition sneakers to new collections with discounts, a lot of sneaker and streetwear brands are going to be there.

This year, for its 7th edition, they are occupying a bigger space at MiTEC. This means more segments and more events such as a new music experience, ConcertLAH. The lineup for the concert features Lee Hi, Alyph, ForceParkBois, Ethan Low, and special guest Trinidad James!

Get tickets here. Tickets for Sneakerlah General Admission start from RM38 while tickets for the concert start from RM298.

READ MORE: Lee Hi To Perform In KL This October

2. Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October / Friday, 7 pm)

Neon Music Festival is an EDM concert party that features excellent lineups, great food, and visually striking art installations. They started in Malaysia and will be returning here for the first edition of their very own Halloween party!

The lineups include Timmy Trumpet, Ben Nicky, Wukong, Sonaone, Saizse and many more!

Aside from raving on to sick beats, you can also dress up your favourite Halloween costume and vibe together with the Ghouls, Goblins, Ghosts and other spooky creatures at Sunway Lagoon!

Get tickets here. They start from RM268.

READ MORE: Wanna Go To Nights Of Fright 9? Here’s What You Need To Know

3. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ IOI Puchong Mall (5 – 15 October, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is a festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products. From Mango Glutinous rice to baby crabs, you’ll find lots of Thai cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are live Thai performances and dances, a 360 video booth, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Visit here for more info.

Naruto TV Animation: 20th Anniversary Exhibition @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (7 Oct – 31 Dec, 2 pm – 10 pm)

(Credit: Klook)

The “Naruto TV Animation 20th Anniversary Exhibition Malaysia” promises to immerse guests in the enthralling Naruto universe while providing a singular opportunity to experience memorable moments, change into a Ninja, and buy unique goods at the accompanying pop-up store.

Through immersive experiences like 3D sets, galleries of ninja tools, and an exhilarating VR experience of Naruto’s next generation, the exhibition will bring them to life and allow visitors to interact with their favourite characters from the Naruto and Boruto universe.

Get the tickets here. They start from RM58 for adults and RM18 for children.

READ MORE: Get Ready For The First Ever Naruto Exhibition In Malaysia

5. Good Coffee Festival @ Parc Subang Ria Recreation Park ( 7 – 8 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Drop by Parc Subang for a fun-filled weekend celebrating everything coffee-related, with an exciting lineup of vendors, activities, workshops and educational experiences for all.

From homegrown artisanal brands and F&B delights to international coffee producers and camping/outdoor essentials, there’s something for every coffeeholic in town.

They even have coffee-cupping workshops, a latte art championship and even an Aeropress championship.

Head on here for more info.

6. Just Jokes: Saturday Night Laughs (Comedy Show) @ Whatever Works Coffee, Jalan Datuk Keramat, KL (7 Oct / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Saturday Night Laughs is a weekly stand-up comedy night at Just Jokes where they feature a combination of new jokes and old jokes. Some of the comics are Just Jokes’ regulars which are Rizal van Geyzel, Juliana Heng, Gajen Nad, Jason Leong and many more special guests.

Visit here for the tickets. They are priced at RM40.

Follow their Instagram to learn more about their weekly shows.

7. Junji Ito Horror House (Manga Exhibition) @ Lalaport BBCC ( 28 Sep – 30 Nov)

Immerse yourself in scenes from the iconic Netflix series: “Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre” and “Uzumaki: Spiral to Horror” at LaLaport BBCC.

This Halloween, come and experience an immersive horror that will awaken your fear. Witness the essence of horror by Mr. Junji Ito’s original grisly plots, three-dimensional horrors, and the terrifying perspective of Junji Ito.

If you’re brave enough to visit this exhibition, get your tickets here. They start from RM49.

While you’re there at Lalaport BBCC, drop by their Thai Street Fest too, if you’re hungry for some Pad Thai and Mango Sticky Rice after your tiring screaming and fleeing sessions.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

8. KL Collectors Market (Thrift Market) @ KL Gateway Mall (7 – 8 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm)

Love collecting antiques and collectibles? Well head on to KL Gateway Mall this weekend to browse a selection of pop culture toys, antiques, records, music memorabilia, collectibles, vintage clothing, sneakers and many more.

Dive into the fascinating world of the collectors market, where “one man’s trash becomes another man’s treasure”. Everything you never knew you needed all in one place!

Visit here for more info.

9. Underrated Market 1.0 (Pop-up Market) @ Awegallery, Taman Paramount, PJ (7 – 8 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm)

Underrated Market is a pop-up market organized by the Overdazed Hub, a hub for pop culture, art, music and food. Browse for curated thrifts and apparel, enjoy delicious food and desserts and vibe on to live music with DJ performances.

If you have nothing to do in PJ this weekend, head on over to Awegallery for a fun outing.

Click here for more info about the event.

10. Magical Movie Moments III (OST Orchestra Performance) @ KLPAC (6 – 8 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 8 pm, 3 pm)

The klpac Orchestra is ready with its third instalment of Magical Movie Moments to bring you more best-known tunes from the biggest blockbuster movies to musical films as well as well-loved animation movies.

Enjoy tunes from movies like The Greatest Showman, musical films such as Evita, and beloved animation movies like The Polar Express, Pocahontas, and Princess Mononoke that have won the hearts of children and adults alike all over the world.

You can still get your tickets here. They start from RM60.

For more updates on their frequent shows, visit their Instagram here.

11. Panggung Pustaka: Senandung Kota (Heritage Art Show) @ The Godown, KL (6 – 8 Oct, 10 am – 10 pm)

Panggung PUSAKA is a celebration of living traditions and intangible cultural heritage at a special weekend festival.

PUSAKA’s festival encompasses performances, an exhibition, short film screenings, workshops, and talks featuring masters and practitioners of traditional arts from diverse communities across Malaysia. They also have a curated selection of Artisans, Books, and F&B pop-ups.

Look forward to performances like Kuda Kepang, Mah Meri’s Main Jo’oh (Orang Asli), Mangunatip & Sumazau, Main Puteri (chilling traditional healing performance) and many more!

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Traditional Dances Were Once Really Controversial, Some Were Even Banned

Did we tell you that every performance, workshop and talk is FREE??? Now bring your family and friends and go learn about our rare cultural heritage!

Head on to Seni Pusaka’s Instagram to know more.

12. Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (Event for Luxury Watches) @ Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (5 – 8 October / Thursday – Sunday)

(Credit: The Hour Glass)

The GPHG is a prestigious event that awards the best watches in the world.

This is a super crucial event for watches as each luxury brand will be sending in their best watches to be nominated for the award.

These nominated watches will then go on a tour, and one of their stops is in Kuala Lumpur. The tour is like a fancy showcase where people can see these amazing watches up close.

In Malaysia, “The Hour Glass” a famous watch retailer will host an event that will showcase 84 nominees in various categories such as men’s and women’s watches, jewellery ones, mechanical ones, sports watches, and many more.

While the exhibition is in Kuala Lumpur, there will be fun events for the public like workshops on watch photography, building your own mechanical clock, and even a colouring session for kids with a famous watch brand called Hublot.

For more info, visit here.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Kun 2023 World Tour – Concert (6 October @ MIECC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Miriam Yeung (My Tree Of Life) World Tour – Concert (7 October @ Arena Of Stars, Genting)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023 – Concert (6 – 7 October @ Sarawak Stadium, Kuching) [Line up: CL, Hyo, TaeYang, Suho, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Tapau Fest – Concert (7 & 8 October @ Lenggong, Perak) [Line Up: Nadin Amizah, Zee Avi, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Late Night Singing Chris Soh ACE 3rd Anniversary Concert (7 October @ JioSpace, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Fiersa Besari: Berjalan Mundur – Concert (12 October @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kumarsutra – Comedy Show (14 – 15 October @ Setia Spice Convention Centre, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The 1st World Tour – Concert (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Junho The Moment – Fanmeet Tour (18 November @ Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. James Arthur – Concert (3 December @ Zepp KL)

More info here.

More info here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

More details here. Rock The World – Concert (16 December @ Kl Base) [Line Up: Meet Uncle Hussain, etc]

More info here.

