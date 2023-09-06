Lee Hi To Perform In KL This October 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Lee Hi is making up for lost time. The South Korean singer who was originally set to perform at the Good Vibes Festival this year, is returning to Malaysia to perform for local fans.

The K-pop star will be headlining SneakerLAH’s concert event, ConcertLAH this 7 October at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) at 8pm.

Lee will perform alongside Singaporean rapper ALYPH, Malaysian rap star ForceParkBois, and local R&B crooner Ethan Low. Trinidad James from Full Size Run is also expected to perform as a special guest.

Concert tickets are available for sale from today onwards. General tickets are priced at RM298 for Phase 1 and RM328 for Phase 2. Whereas VIP tickets are sold for RM410.

Since ConcertLAH is in conjunction with this year’s SneakerLAH event, all ConcertLAH ticket holders are also allowed entry into the SneakerLAH convention.

Extension of agenda

ConcertLAH is a new segment that was just introduced this year by SneakerLAH. Given the company’s recent move to MITEC, SneakerLAH has more space to accommodate attendees now more than ever.

As such, SneakerLAH has a lot in store for guests on 7 and 8 October. In addition to ConcertLAH, the seventh edition of the sneaker lifestyle convention will also feature a brand new segment called Vintage Corner.

The segment is dedicated to enthusiasts who are passionate about vintage clothing. Aside from that, the event will also feature returning guests Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. They will be join by their co-host Trinidad James.

The event is, of course, not complete without some interactive activities. Attendees, this year, will stand a chance to participate in exclusive exhibitions, such as the Rare Pairs exhibition held by renowned local sneaker collector B53.

The exhibition will showcase some of the rarest sneakers in the world. Kicks on Wheels, another exclusive exhibition by Motorsport Playground, will feature a collection of sports cars that will be reimagined as popular sneakers.

Ticket holders can also expect a Rising Star 3-on3 basketball tournament, a live podcast session by BorakLAH, a food truck park, fashion showcases, and lucky draws with prizes from Samsung and Atmos.

In fact, attendees are eligible to win sneakers and other prizes in the lucky draw with each ticket purchased.

Tickets for SneakerLAH’s convention are available for purchase starting today. General admission presale tickets are sold for RM37.50, while VIP tickets are sold for RM100.

VIP ticket holders are entitled to attend the event two hours earlier than general admission ticket holders. They also have access to designated express entry lanes, complimentary SneakerLAH official lanyards, and SneakerLAH official socks.

