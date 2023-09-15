Get Ready For The First Ever Naruto Exhibition In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Anime has gained a special place in the hearts of many in Malaysia. Among the famous ones are Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

To Naruto fans, you are in for a treat as the first ever Naruto exhibition is set to happen soon (wait, for real?).

Yes! The “Naruto TV Animation 20th Anniversary Exhibition Malaysia” promises to immerse guests in the enthralling Naruto universe while providing a singular opportunity to experience memorable moments, change into a Ninja, and buy unique goods at the accompanying pop-up store.

Naruto

Pic Credit: Naruto Official Website

In the world of anime, Naruto is one of the most authentic there is. It features Naruto, an orphan who aims to become the Hokage (leader) of Hidden Leaf Village.

It has many elements that make people love it, such as the fight scenes, the emotional roller coaster, or the storyline.

While it revolves around Naruto, there are other beloved characters such as Itachi Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraya Sensei who is also known as the Pervy Sage, and Madara Uchiha.

When comes to emotions and relationships, Naruto has it all. Be it love, anger, peace, revenge, hatred, and friendship. All these emotions and relationships were portrayed perfectly according to the storyline which makes it a great anime to watch.

Therefore, Naruto will always have a special place in the anime world.

Naruto Exhibition

Pic Credit: Naruto Official Website

Through immersive experiences like 3D sets, galleries of ninja tools, and an exhilarating VR experience of Naruto’s next generation, the “Naruto TV Animation 20th Anniversary Exhibition Malaysia” will bring them to life and allow visitors to interact with their favourite characters from the Naruto and Boruto universe.

Eight iconic anime sequences will be recreated as part of the show, which uses magnificent lighting and audio effects to capture the ninja spirit.

Get ready to perform ninjutsu in the open air, be trapped in Kakashi’s “Curse Sealing,” take part in the last Uchiha brothers’ scene, and more.

You may also see the fabled fight between Naruto and Sasuke in The Final Valley.

Tickets

The exhibition is happening at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from 7 October to 31 December. Early bird tickets opened for sale on 12 September and will end 5 October at RM58 or RM88 for the package (Exhibition Ticket + VR Ticket).

Tickets for children under the age of 12 are sold at RM18 or RM48 for the combination of an exhibition ticket and a virtual reality ticket.

During the early bird period, visitors are entitled to one (1) free Scratch Card for each ticket purchased at my.bookmyshow.com.

From 7 October to 31 December, redeem the Scratch Card at the venue’s ticketing counter for a chance to win a reward.

This would be an amazing opportunity for all Naruto fans out there, so don’t miss it.

