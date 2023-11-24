Kento Nanami Mentions Kuantan In Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Episode, Malaysian Fans Excited

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many Malaysian anime fans are overjoyed following the release of the 42nd episode of Jujutsu Kaisen today (24 November)

The reason for this is because one of the beloved characters, known as Kento Nanami, mentioned Malaysia in the episode.

Nanami particularly mentioned a beach in Kuantan before his death in the episode.

This magical moment (for Malaysian fans) took place when a wounded Nanami, who just barely survived a violent battle with an adversary, wandered around a Shibuya tube station in Tokyo.

The exhausted sorcerer must battle the demons as he gets closer to a lower story of the structure that is home to monsters known as “curse spirits” in the anime series.

At this moment, he thought to himself: “Malaysia. That’s right, Malaysia. I should go to Kuantan.”

“I’ll build a house on an empty beach. The books that I bought but never read have piled up like a mountain. I want to read them slowly, as if I’m retrieving the time lost,” he said.

He also imagines himself dancing around the beach while killing the monsters.

This scene made many fans happy, and Kuantan became viral on social media.

Hajat Nanami nak pergi Kuantan, Malaysia 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ohFwDdtRMq — FAIZ ZAINAL (@thefaizzainal) November 24, 2023

Some netizens stated that Nanami has indirectly increased the tourism in Kuantan. One of them even mentioned that Nanami should be given the prestigious Datuk title.

Kuantan tourism after this episode: pic.twitter.com/tqpBCcuGd4 — akmal (@azhaads) November 24, 2023

Saya mengusulkan Kerajaan Negeri Pahang untuk menganugerahkan gelaran Dato' kepada saudara Nanami (secara posthumously) atas usaha beliau mempromosikan industri perlancongan Kuantan. pic.twitter.com/Af3LLftoOS — Iman Danial Hakim | Tentang Buku (@ImanDanialHakim) November 24, 2023

Others meanwhile were imagining an alternate ending for the character where he actually retires in Kuantan.

what i would do to let nanami kento have the best ending where he’s actually alive and in kuantan, malaysia having the time of his life



he deserved peace, happiness, and everything in between pic.twitter.com/Oim589TQoy — aini爱你 ☆ fly high nanami 🕊️ (@solaceifnt) November 23, 2023

WE DID IT HE'S IN MALAYSIA



STOP THE EPISODES pic.twitter.com/MGzvUy1IVi — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) November 22, 2023

A “Kento Nanami Memorial Shrine” was also created on Google Maps.

date idea we go to nanami's memorial shrine in Kuantan ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bHnjg0bu4j — dan (silly) (@twinkshoplifter) November 24, 2023

One netizen pointed out that the creator of the manga, Gege Akutami, could have actually visited Malaysia, as he has drawn Dataran Merdeka in the series.

JJK creator did visit Malaysia. He even draw Dataran Merdeka in the manga. And Malaysia places are mentioned like Kuantan and KL pic.twitter.com/Eiusmm1Lci — Spooder-Man 🇲🇾❤️🇵🇸 (@Animee_Man) November 22, 2023

