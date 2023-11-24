Kento Nanami Mentions Kuantan In Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Episode, Malaysian Fans Excited

TRP
Nanami is an important and beloved character in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series.

November 24, 2023

Many Malaysian anime fans are overjoyed following the release of the 42nd episode of Jujutsu Kaisen today (24 November)

The reason for this is because one of the beloved characters, known as Kento Nanami, mentioned Malaysia in the episode.

Nanami particularly mentioned a beach in Kuantan before his death in the episode.

This magical moment (for Malaysian fans) took place when a wounded Nanami, who just barely survived a violent battle with an adversary, wandered around a Shibuya tube station in Tokyo.

The exhausted sorcerer must battle the demons as he gets closer to a lower story of the structure that is home to monsters known as “curse spirits” in the anime series.

At this moment, he thought to himself: “Malaysia. That’s right, Malaysia. I should go to Kuantan.”

“I’ll build a house on an empty beach. The books that I bought but never read have piled up like a mountain. I want to read them slowly, as if I’m retrieving the time lost,” he said.

He also imagines himself dancing around the beach while killing the monsters.

This scene made many fans happy, and Kuantan became viral on social media.

Some netizens stated that Nanami has indirectly increased the tourism in Kuantan. One of them even mentioned that Nanami should be given the prestigious Datuk title.

Others meanwhile were imagining an alternate ending for the character where he actually retires in Kuantan.

A “Kento Nanami Memorial Shrine” was also created on Google Maps.

One netizen pointed out that the creator of the manga, Gege Akutami, could have actually visited Malaysia, as he has drawn Dataran Merdeka in the series.

