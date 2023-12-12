Pahang To Consider Kento Nanami Memorial At Kuantan Beach

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last month, Malaysian anime fans were overjoyed when a major anime character from the series Jujutsu Kaisen, known as Kento Nanami, mentioned a beach in Kuantan before his final moments.

The Pahang government is now considering installing a memorial to draw anime fans to the state’s capital, said

Leong Yu Man, a Pahang state executive councillor.

When the anime series was aired, many people took to social media to express their excitement, and one of them actually made a location marker for the “Kento Nanami Memorial” next to Pantai Kempadang on Google Maps, which has since been taken down.

date idea we go to nanami's memorial shrine in Kuantan ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bHnjg0bu4j — dan (silly) (@twinkshoplifter) November 24, 2023

According to a report by Malaysiakini, this could be the inspiration for the state government’s intention to construct a concrete Kento Nanami memorial monument on a beach in Kuantan as a tourism destination for the area.

The Pahang government is in the process of getting in touch with the manga’s author, Gege Akutami, to get their support for the proposal, according to Leong, who is in charge of the unity, tourism, and culture portfolio.

“Since Kuantan has many beaches… we hope to get (the artist’s) endorsement and suggestions on which beach, so we can do something about it,” stated the Triang assemblyman.

At the moment, the state government is seeking Akutami’s contact information through the Japanese embassy, as they do not want to misinterpret the artist’s intention.

“What if (the artist) says that’s not what he wanted, or that’s not the beach he meant in the comic?

“So, we hope to contact him first, then we can promote more easily,” Leong said.

Since the news hit social media, many anime fans have reacted to it creatively.

lepak dgn nanami san di loteng, teluk cempedak pic.twitter.com/BhS06IVEAe — Argyptism (@ajipkasa) December 6, 2023

10/10 would go on a roadtrip with Nanami 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FvtXAetZYB — Prime Video Malaysia (@primevideomy) December 6, 2023

