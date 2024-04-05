[Watch] Cameron Highlands Unveils Stunning Santorini-Inspired Attraction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a stunning development for Malaysian tourism, Cameron Highlands has officially opened its doors to a brand new attraction set to transport visitors to the idyllic shores of Greece.

Cameron Santorini, launched on April 4, draws inspiration from the world-famous Santorini island, known for its breathtaking white-washed buildings, blue-domed churches, and spectacular sunsets.

Located near the serene Water Cress Valley, Cameron Santorini offers a picture-perfect backdrop for those seeking to capture the essence of the Greek island’s romantic ambience.

The attraction’s design elements closely mimic Santorini’s iconic architecture, creating an immersive experience that will delight locals and international visitors alike.

A Mediterranean Dream Come True in the Heart of Malaysia

The opening of Cameron Santorini is a significant milestone for the region.

It not only diversifies the hill station’s array of natural wonders and attractions but also provides a unique opportunity for Malaysians to experience a taste of Greece without a lengthy and expensive journey abroad.

Visitors to Cameron Santorini can expect to pay an entrance fee of RM40 for adults and RM20 for children aged 5-12.

The attraction operates daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, allowing ample time for guests to explore, photograph, and immerse themselves in the charming ambience of this Santorini-inspired haven.

While Cameron Santorini promises an enchanting experience, visitors should be mindful of the notorious traffic congestion in Cameron Highlands, especially during weekends and public holidays.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit, it is highly recommended that you plan your trip, considering off-peak season or weekdays if possible.

Additionally, allowing extra travel time and exercising patience during your journey will help mitigate any potential stress caused by traffic delays.

Kalau tak sanggup nak harung traffic jam camni, then don't come to Cameron Highlands during weekends ye. Unless kalau pakai bike. 300 m of crawling took me an hour. pic.twitter.com/uvNtjKytF5 — hazxdnl (@haziqdanial7388) July 18, 2020

A Perfect Storm of Happiness and Wanderlust

As the word spreads about this exciting new development, it’s clear that Cameron Santorini is poised to become a major hit among both local and international travellers seeking a unique and memorable experience in the heart of Malaysia’s most beloved hill station.

The launch of Cameron Santorini comes at a perfect time, as Cameron Highlands was recently voted the happiest place in Malaysia,

This recognition, coupled with the opening of the Santorini-inspired attraction, is sure to enhance further the region’s appeal to domestic and international tourists seeking a joyful and memorable getaway.

With Cameron Santorini now open to the public, it’s only a matter of time before this picturesque destination becomes a must-see on every traveller’s itinerary.

