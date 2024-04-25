Spotlight On 24-Hour Eateries: Ministry, MP Weigh In

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the proposal to ban 24-hour eateries in the country needs to be fine-tuned.

According to Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, stakeholders should be engaged for a better understanding of the issue.

The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) ruffled the feathers of many Malaysians recently when they put forth a suggestion that banning 24-hour eateries in Malaysia is one way to help reduce the problem of obesity.

Berita Harian reports that Dr Dzulkefly emphasized the importance of conducting objective and thorough research to empirically prove any claims linking 24-hour eateries to obesity.

He stated that while the negative effects of late-night eating, such as weight gain and sleep disturbances, are acknowledged, a blanket ban on 24-hour eateries may not be the most effective solution.

Frontliners and individuals with diverse schedules rely on 24-hour eateries for their convenience and accessibility.

Moreover, the closure of these establishments could lead to job losses and reduced economic activity, as highlighted by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

He argued that these eateries play a vital role in Malaysia’s economy, providing employment opportunities and generating revenue through food sales and tourism.

CAP President Mohideen Abdul Kader’s call for the ban was based on research indicating that eating late at night exceeds 40% of daily energy needs, posing significant obesity risks.

However, the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) rejected the proposal, suggesting that any regulation should consider the needs, locations, and lifestyles of the people to meet everyone’s requirements.

In light of these considerations, Dr Dzulkefly suggested the need for further refinement of the suggestion to address concerns about late-night eating habits.

The government will continue to monitor the situation and work towards promoting healthier eating habits among Malaysians.

