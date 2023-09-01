Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 1 To 3 September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

Click here to skip the ongoing events and go straight to this weekend’s activities.

Ongoing Events

1. Keep Going Gempak Starz (Local Comic Exhibition) @ National Art Gallery (25 Aug – 25 Sept, 9 am – 5 pm)

Experience the ‘Keep Going’ exhibition by Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) at Balai Seni Negara, celebrating Gempak’s 25th anniversary, Lawak Kampus’s 20th anniversary, and the 10th anniversary of Siri Candy and Magic Bean.

Explore inspiring comic art by talented KGS artists in a minimalist red, white, and black setting. Admission is FREE!

More info here.

2. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Giant Hypermarket Seri Kembangan (1 – 10 Sep, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisines that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

3. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ Aeon Bukit Tinggi, Klang (17 Aug – 3 September, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is a festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products. From Mango Glutinous rice to baby crabs, you’ll find lots of Thai cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are live Thai performances and dances, a 360 video booth, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Visit here for more info.

4. Great British Circus (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more. They will be performing until 3 September.

Get the tickets here. It starts from RM60.

5. The Great Imagination By The World’s Youngest Savant Artist Delwin Cheah (Art Exhibition) @ Pinkguy Gallery, Bangsar (22 Aug – 2 Sep)

Step into creativity at the “Great Imagination” exhibition by Delwin Cheah in PINKGUY Gallery. See da Vinci’s genius through Cheah’s fresh eyes in his “Delwinism” style, a distinctive artistic style of his.

Delwin Cheah is a Penang born savant artist. Diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome at a young age, Delwin’s creative brilliance shines with a non-verbal IQ of 114. He holds records, garnered international recognition, and even received appreciation from figures like President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II.

This exhibition is open by appointment only. RSVP at +6018-288 8868 or pinkguymalaysia@gmail.com. For more info, visit here.

6. Duǒ Māo Māo: Hide & Seek With Cats (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB ( 19 Aug – 10 Sept, 11 am – 8 pm)

Mark the cat-lendar! Get ready for some disappearing acts, happening all over the Cat Forest and beyond.

Well, if you’ve ever had a cat, you know that the art of vanishing is always their forte. These fuzzballs are like mini ninjas with a PhD in invisibility. Trying to outsmart a cat in hide-and-seek is like challenging a sloth to a sprint!

So, gear up for the “Hide and Seek with Cats” Art Bash and Paper Cat Weekend Workshops! Swing by GMBB, Level 3, Unit GM3-01, happening until 10 September, 2023.

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

7. The Studio Spectrum (Art Exhibition) @ Temu House, PJ (6 Aug – 3 Sep)

This is a group exhibition featuring 8 artists. Their works of art are being displayed at Temu House until 3 September. Immerse in creative pieces brought to life by artists such as Jolene, Kimberley & Silas, Louise, Mark, Roa, Sarah and Syakirah.

Follow Temu House to know more about their art exhibitions.

8. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

1, 2 & 3 September (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Absolut Food Fest (Food Festival) @ National Stadium Bukit Jalil ( 31 Aug – 3 Sep / Thursday – Saturday, 12 pm – 12 am)

In the Merdeka Spirit, get your grumbling stomach ready for the absolute food fest this weekend at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil. From fast food and coffee drinks to fresh beverages and sweet desserts, there’s something for everyone.

It’s not a festival if there are no artists and celebrities. Meet over 100 celebrities at the event and witness mesmerizing performances from artists like Bunkface, Ayda Jebat, Masdo, Forceparkbois, Saixe, and many more.

The entry is free so bring your family and friends for a fun time munching and vibing!

For more info, check out their Instagram.

2. Matta Fair (Travel Exhibition Fair) @ MiTEC KL ( 1 – 3 Sep / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm)

Planning to go on international travel in the next few months? Don’t know where to start? Well then head on to Matta Fair in MiTEC where you can grab awesome travel deals for both local and international travel. They have food vendors too so you can fuel yourself and continue shopping.

FYI, Matta Fair have been recorded to be the Largest International Travel Fair in Malaysia by the Malaysia Book of Records, so yes, this is where you definitely need to go if you’re an avid traveller looking for details for your next adventure!

Visit their Instagram here for more info.

3. MyBeauty & Cosmetics Expo @ Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC), 31 Aug – 3 Sept / Thursday – Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm)

Malaysia’s first leading mixed-and-match beauty and health exhibition is here again.

MyBeauty & Cosmetics, an exhibition with a range of life-related services and experiences have products in categories such as Beauty, Health, Leisure and Lifestyle.

Some of the products on sale include skincare, bath and body products, make-up, haircare, fragrances, nail care, beauty tools and beauty supplements.

For more info, visit their website.

4. Merdeka Kita – Pasar Nostalgia (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market ( 31 Aug – 3 Sep / Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane at Central Market this weekend. In conjunction with our Merdeka season, they’ve whipped up some amazing performances and games for the public.

Catch a mesmerizing Wayang Kulit Performance tomorrow at 1 pm and a Cultural Dance competition at 11 am on Sunday. Enjoy playing traditional games such as Capteh (Shuttlecock Kick), Tuju Kasut (Slipper Throwing) and Teng Teng (Hopscotch) while you’re there. Just check the schedules first for certain events.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

5. Rex KL Open Day (Pop-Up Market) @ RexKL (31 Aug – 3 Sept / Thursday – Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm)

To welcome and introduce their new REXKL family members from delicious food vendors to cool, creative retail brands, come celebrate this year’s Merdeka week from 31 Aug – 3 Sep at REXKL’s Open Day.

Besides having great discounts and deals from their F&B tenants, there will also be very special editions of Hush and Snap (poetry jam + open mic, 4-6 pm) as well as The Background Sessions featuring live performances from Iqbal (Iqbal M), Ramayan and Capt’n Trips and The Kid! (8 pm-11 pm).

You can also shop for preloved items and other artsy knick knacks at the Curator’s Market while you’re there too.

The market will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm, so come on down and explore! For more info on their frequent markets, visit here.

6. Simply Comedy Presents: Nuha, Yash & Svrcula (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center ( 31 Aug – 2 Sep / Thursday – Saturday, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

What did one flag say to the other? Nothing – it just waved! 🇲🇾 Embrace the Merdeka spirit and enjoy three unforgettable nights of comedy at Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander that’ll have you wanting more.

Hosted by the sensational Mikhail Svrcula and featuring the comedic brilliance of Nuha and Yash, this is their salute to freedom, fun and non-stop giggles! It’s a rollercoaster of chuckles and maybe even a snort or two!

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration to book a table.

Visit their Instagram to know more.

7. Festival Buku Merdeka (Book Festival) @ Sunway Putra Mall (31 Aug – 3 Sept / Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

In this Merdeka spirit, let’s browse for local books at the Festival Buku Merdeka this weekend. The book festival will feature over 30 local exhibitors selling books on religion, philosophy and histories of our nation.

For more info, visit here.

8. What It Means To Be Malaysian? (Talk Show / Storytelling) @ Indicine, KLPAC ( 1 – 3 Sep / Friday – Sunday, 8.00 pm, 3.00 pm)

Life Sdn Bhd is going back full circle to “What It Means to be Malaysian?” with a mix of original storytellers and some newer voices offering differing viewpoints and personal stories on this heartfelt issue.

Featuring Xavier Chen Wen Xuan, Tin Raman, Melor, Mark Beau de Silva, Shamaine Othman and Li Yang as your storytellers, you’ll uncover what it means to be Malaysian in their eyes.

Click here for the tickets. They are priced at RM50.

9. The Urban People Market 4.0 @ SJCC Gallery, SS16, Subang Jaya ( 1 – 3 Sep / Friday – Sunday, 2 pm – 10 pm)

Bring your family and friends to a weekend market in Subang this weekend. With plenty of local vendors selling food, as well as arts and crafts, The Urban People Market is not to be missed.

Besides that, this pet-friendly market also has a lot of children’s activities here too.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

10. Gajen Nad (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar ( 1 & 2 Sep / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Hailing from the vibrant streets of Malaysia, stand-up sensation Gajen Nad is ready to take his debut headliner show by storm.

With a passport full of laughter, Gajen has left audiences in stitches across the globe. His razor-sharp wit is as versatile as it is hilarious, effortlessly weaving tales that resonate with anyone who’s ever faced the quirks and curiosities of life.

Catch him live at KL Comedy Club this weekend. You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM60.

Follow KL Comedy Club’s Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

11. Malaysia Guitar Fest @ PJPAC 1 Utama ( 1 & 2 Sep / Friday & Saturday)

The Malaysia Guitar Festival is an extraordinary event that celebrates the universal language of music and the captivating charm of the guitar. It features a thrilling competition for participants in the teenage and open categories, mesmerising recitals by Malaysian guitarists, and engaging workshops for aspiring musicians.

Get tickets here. They are priced at RM85.

ram.

12. Rivers In The Sky (Theatre) @ Stage 1, KLPAC ( 1 – 3 Sep / Friday – Sunday, 8.30 pm, 3.00 pm)

In this theatrical performance, 6 performers will take the audience through the 5 elements – Air, Water, Fire, Wood, and Earth, reliving what we as inhabitants of the Earth have done and whose abominable behaviour has hurt Mother Earth.

Scenes of city life – which will resonate with almost everyone, the destruction of traditions and family by the prodigal son, the strong bonds of family that allow Time which morphs into all the other five elements, to connect and make stronger the bonds that tie them together.

Get tickets for the show here. They start from RM48.

13. Sunny Side Up Market: Wellness Edition (Pop-Up Market) @ The Row KL (2 – 3 Sep / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm)

Sunny Side Up is a curated community market based in sunny Kuala Lumpur. This season of love, they’re doing a Valentine-themed market.

This time, they’ll be bringing you a specially curated lineup of local artisans, crafters, makers, and more that offer anything and everything wellness— such as slow fashion, health & well-being products, clean skincare, eco-friendly, low waste, and sustainable lifestyle essentials, and plenty of other feel-good gems!

For more frequent markets, visit their Instagram here.

14. Game On Lah! (Pop-up Market) @ Quayside Mall, Kota Kemuning (2 – 3 Sep / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Tired of Uno, Happy Family and playing cards?

Well, embrace the Anak Malaysia in you when you witness our very own cards and board games inspired by everything that makes us Malaysians.

This weekend at the Game On Lah!, play and discover Malaysian-made board and card games such as Taikun, Battle of Bomoh, Politikus, Kantin Wars, Drama Pukul 7, HR The Toxic Workplace Game, Lagenda Nusantara and many more!

15. Mai Yeah! Market (Pop-up market) @ The Grey Box, GMBB (2 – 3 Sep / Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm)

Love collecting antiques and collectibles? Well head on to GMBB this weekend to browse a selection of collectibles, toys, antiques, arts and crafts, preloved, streetwear, sneakers and many more. Everything you never knew you needed all in one place.

Visit here for more info.

16. Doodle Passport Workshop @ The Linc (2 Sep / Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm)

Celebrating the spirit of patriotism through creativity, witness Merdeka-themed doodles at The Linc where various doodle artists left their doodles for display.

In fact, join a FREE doodle session at L2 Event Space this Saturday while you’re at it too.

Get the creativity outflowing! More info here.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Anson Seabra: The Neverland Tour Asia – Concert (5 September @ The Bee, Publika)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Joanne Kam: Kam My Way – Comedy Show (8 & 9 September @ PJLA, Jaya One, KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Jamal Abdillah Live In Concert – Concert (9 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. A Tribute to Sudirman – Tribute Concert (16 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour – Concert (17 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Barber Expo Asia x Bunkface – Concert at Expo (16 – 17 September @ Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre) [Lineup: Bunkface & Forceparkbois]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Raisa: Hits Live in Concert (23 September @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Senandung Malam Unplugged: Setengah Lima Menuju Senja – Concert (30 September @ Mega Star Arena) [Lineup: Payung Teduh & Sore]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Late Night Singing Chris Soh ACE 3rd Anniversary Concert (7 October @ JioSpace, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Anurar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

