Ignite Your Senses At GOAT Lab, KL’s Latest Vape Concept Store

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

If you want to ignite your senses and embrace the future alternative to smoking, look no further than GOAT Lab—KL’s latest vape hangout.

Located along the bustling streets of Bukit Bintang, The GOAT concept store aims to offer those who are looking to get their nicotine fix a multisensory experience, as well as, educate and empower smokers towards a cleaner, less harmful lifestyle away from cigarettes.

“We’re giving people more choices and a less harmful alternative to cigarettes,” said Julian, GOAT Lab’s Chief Marketing Officer, who showed us around the new store which officially opened its doors on the ground floor of the Lot 10 shopping mall on Wednesday.

With its bright and boujee atmosphere, the store encourages people to immerse themselves in a fusion of technology and flavours, and try out its range of e-cigarettes, vapes, pods and juices.

It’s not just, you come here, you buy and you leave. You get the whole experience from the service to the products, to the flavours and the nicotine delivery. GOAT Lab’s Chief Marketing Officer Julian.

Fusion of flavours

(Credit: TRP)

What’s most unique about the store is its mixing station, where GOAT’s team of Alchemists are available to personally blend different juices together and let customers experiment with a combination of flavours.

Taking inspiration from the Middle East (Dubai to be more specific), GOAT’s juices are made based on hookah or shisha flavours and, according to Julian, is the perfect meeting point between being not too sweet and not too minty.

Malaysia is a mature market for vape, it’s been so for years. People know what’s good and what’s not. Because everyone has their own preference we try to cater to everybody. GOAT Lab’s Chief Marketing Officer Julian.

GOAT’s juice menu ranges from fruity flavours like strawberry, watermelon and guava to more eccentric choices like Rad Bull, Big Papa and Crazy Mama.

(Credit: TRP)

Currently on shelves are these disposable pods from BRO, and can last between 5,000 to 12,000 puffs each. There’s also the BRO Flip, where users can flip and switch between two different flavours of their choice in a single pod.

Besides that, the store sells other merchandise like t-shirts and this stylish Art of Speed 2023 vape toolkit made in collaboration with Toyo Steel Japan for customers to add to their drip and vaping accessory collection.

(Credit: TRP)

Julian was also excited to mention that they’ll be opening another concept store in REXKL with a totally different vibe soon, so for more info and updates check out GOAT Lab on Instagram.

Remember that vape is best used as a means to quit smoking and that products containing nicotine are only allowed to be sold and used by those who are 18 and above.

Read More: 42% Quit Smoking Using Vape In Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.