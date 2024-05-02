Yay! Team Malaysia Won Gold At US Cheerleading Competition!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia won gold at the International Cheer Union (ICU) International Cheerleading Cup in Orlando, Florida, United States which was held from 28 to 29 April 2024.

The Cheerleading Association and Register of Malaysia (CHARM) cheerleading squad emerged as champions under the Youth All Girl Median category.

The second, third, and fourth place went to Team Mexico, Tricolor ECU (Ecuador), and Team Chile.

Previously, it was reported that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) allocated RM80,000 to help support the Malaysian team.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh congratulated the team on Facebook for their amazing effort and reiterated that supporting our local teams pay off.

When we continue to encourage and support our athletes, the results will come! So proud of you girls. Believe in yourself, train hard and celebrate. Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh

Team Malaysia previously won bronze at the ICU Worlds Cheerleading Championships in Orlando which was held from 24 to 26 April.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.