No, Malaysia Will Not Be Hosting The 2026 Commonwealth Games

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has declined the offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

This effectively puts an end to the social media fights that have erupted since it was announced that Malaysia had been offered the opportunity to host the Games after Victoria, Australia decided to withdraw as the host last July.

Citing high costs, the government of Victoria agreed to pay AUD380 million for breaching the contract to host the games from 17 to 29 March 2026.

Following that, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) extended the offer for Malaysia to serve as host.

In a statement today, the Youth and Sports Ministry said the Cabinet meeting today decided to decline the offer after looking at all aspects of organising the Games and its implications.

A delegation from CGF met with the Minister of Youth and Sports (Hannah Yeoh) and held a briefng session on the offer to host the Games which was also attended by the Finance Minister II on 5 February 2024. Ministry of Youth and Sports

CGF had offered RM603 million for Malaysia to host the Games but the amount is deemed insufficient to cover the operational cost of a sporting event of that magnitude.

Keputusan telah dibuat oleh Jemaah Menteri hari ini. Malaysia tidak setuju terima tawaran tuan rumah Sukan Komanwel 2026. pic.twitter.com/LiyhXooc9J — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) March 22, 2024

Apart from that, the government is unable to identify the economic impact of accepting the offer in such a short period of time.

The Madani government thanks CGF for the opeer to the host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. However, at this point in time, the government wants to focus on sports development and the welfare and wellbeing of the rakyat. Youth and Sports Ministry

READ MORE: Malaysia Receives Offer To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games, Netizens Say “No!”

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.