Malaysia Receives Offer To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games, Netizens Say “No!”

Malaysia has been offered the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games again after Victoria, Australia decided to withdraw as the host for the 2026 edition last July.

The government of Victoria stated high costs as the reason for bowing out. The initial estimate of AUD2.6 billion (RM8.09 billion) needed to host the games rose to AUD7 billion (about RM21.78 billion).

The government of Victoria agreed to pay AUD380 million for breaching the contract to host the games from 17 to 29 March 2026.

Currently, Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is in discussions with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) regarding the possibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games following the official invitation by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

CGF would provide 100 million pounds (about RM601 million) to support the plan to host the games.

Malaysia has successfully hosted the Games once before in 1998. It was the first time the Commonwealth was held in an Asian country and the first time team sports were included.

Reasons to agree to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz believes Malaysia should be bold and brave to take risks by accepting the offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

He believes that, with careful study, there are no big risks involved, and the funds from CGF would offset most of the hosting costs.

He added that Malaysia would not have to fork out much since participating countries would pay for participation, including accommodation, food, flights, and officials under their contingents.

Dr Ramlan said Malaysia would need to be prudent in managing the funds provided to improve and upgrade existing competition venues, transportation, and allowances for officials and staff involved.

He also believes Malaysia would not have an issue organising quality and spectacular sporting events since the country has officials who are highly qualified and experienced in hosting major sporting events in the past.

We are all aware that there are many Malaysian officials who hold high profile positions in international sports organisations. Therefore, there should not be any problem in management, technical expertise and preparation of officials. Former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz

Some netizens say no to hosting the Games

Although the offer to host the Games was appreciated, some netizens believe Malaysia cannot afford to host an event of that scale due to the country’s debts.

Netizens pointed out that if Australia, whose currency is stronger than Malaysia’s ringgit, found the costs too high and willing to pay to breach the contract, it would be unthinkable and costly for Malaysia to do it.

They added it seemed like a loss-making venture since Singapore also declined to host.

A netizen suggested the United Kingdom host the Commonwealth Games each year as reparations, citing that the UK looted and colonised the Commonwealth nations.

Instead of hosting the Games, netizens think Malaysia should focus on hosting international concerts in the country if the intention is to make a profit.

They cited that the Coldplay concert in November 2023 raked RM52 million for a show.

If the first world country like Australia pun tarik diri, what made you guys think a country that is “full of debt” will be able to host it?!



No. Skip! — Khairul Aqmal 🍉 (@KhairulAqmal) March 11, 2024

The commonwealth nations that were colonised and looted by the British….get UK to host it every time as their reparations!!!!

Also, Who even cares about Commonwealth Games nowadays? — +44World (@Being_Me_Sara) March 11, 2024

If Australia can't afford, we with plunging ringgit can afford? Just aim for international stars concert. Those will make money. Don't pour down 600m into the drain. — funnlim (@funnlim) March 11, 2024

Tak faham. Australia pun terpaksa tolak sebab tak mampu. Ekonomi tengah teruk. Dan mereka sanggup bayar penalti 1 bil lebih. Apa maknanya nak harapkan investment 600 juta ni? — Raja Haziq (@RajaHaziq213) March 11, 2024

