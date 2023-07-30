Art Of Speed 2023 Attracts Thousands Of Custom And Counter Culture Enthusiasts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

On Saturday (29 July), the Art of Speed Malaysia (AOS 2023) officially kicked off the country’s premier custom and counter-culture event at Maeps, Serdang.

The event showcased thousands of custom cars and motorcycles of various categories, brands, and segments and was attended by thousands of visitors from inside and outside the country.

This year’s AOS, themed “Celebrate Your Ride,” is being held until today (July 30) in an indoor area of 350,000 square feet and an outdoor space of 8.6 acres, making it larger than previous AOS events.

In addition to the custom vehicles on display, Triumph Malaysia launched its latest model, the Tiger Sport 660, starting at RM50,900.

The middleweight touring motorcycle from Triumph features a DOHC three-cylinder engine with a 660cc Liquid-cooled 12 Valve, capable of generating around 81Hp (horsepower) and 64Nm of torque.

Harley-Davidson also launched its latest motorcycle at the event.

Hot Wheels introduced a special die-cast toy car blister pack featuring the Proton Saga Merah, which is rare and hard to find.

Exciting Activities and Impressive Displays

The event also featured various exciting activities, such as the Hot Wheels Rare and Collectibles exhibition, Hot Wheels Skate School, and more.

AOS 2023 also showcased thousands of custom cars and motorcycles of various categories, brands, and segments, from supercars like Ferrari to microvans like the Daihatsu Hijet.

JDM enthusiasts were also impressed by the various modifications of Honda, Mitsubishi, and Mazda vehicles on display.

For two-wheel enthusiasts, AOS 2023 also presented various types of motorcycles, such as the Honda C60, Vespa, and many more.

They have it all if you’re interested in Choppers, Cruisers, Touring Bikes, or Cafe Racers.

In addition to the custom car and motorcycle displays, visitors could purchase various interesting items, including vintage inside and outside halls A, B, C, and D.

Hot Wheels die-cast fans could feast their eyes on the impressive collection in Hall C.

As in previous years, AOS 2023 also held the Festival Sound Circus, synonymous with the event.

They brought several local and international “metal hardcore” and “indie” bands to entertain visitors.

The lucky winner of the early bird ticket draw for the Festival Sound Circus was announced today.

They won a customized 1979 Toyota Celica and a full e-Dax electric Honda motorcycle.

The excitement of AOS 2023 was undeniable as it showcased various types of custom vehicles and entertained visitors with the Festival Sound Circus.

READ MORE: Mattel Introduces Limited Edition Hot Wheels Proton Saga Blister Pack To Launch In 2024

READ MORE: [Watch] Fantastic Music Line-Up At Art Of Speed 2023’s Sound Circus Festival

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.