[Watch] Indian Girl Recites Al-Fatihah, TikTok Users Show Her Love

Malaysia is known for its multicultural unity and as evidence of that, there are many viral videos in the past year alone showcasing this.

Recently, a video went viral of an Indian girl known as Rashmika reciting a verse from the Quran.

In the TikTok video shared by @dhacaayani79, Rashmika’s mom asked her to recite Al-Fatihah, which she then proceeded to do fluently.

Al-Fatihah is the opening surah of the Quran, containing 7 verses that serve as a prayer for guidance and mercy.

When asked who taught her the verse, Rashmika replied that she learned it herself as the prayer is recited daily in her school during assembly.

Since the video was posted on TikTok 4 days ago, it has garnered a million views and more than 71,000 likes.

Many who saw the video were surprised and proud of Rashmika.

One of the netizens even said that she used to go to the mosque whenever she was not feeling well.

Another netizen also shared about a Chinese aunty who recites Ayatul Kursi whenever she is afraid.

Other netizens also shared their experiences of their friends learning the prayers from another religion.

Such encouragement and allowing the younger generation to learn about other religions will not only foster respect towards each other but can help create a society that is united and harmonious.

