[Watch] Malay Uncle Speaks Fluent Tamil, Even Explains Tamil Proverb

Since Malaysia is known to be a multiracial country, there are many people who can speak in languages other than their mother tongue and English.

An elderly Malay man has gone viral on TikTok for his fluency in speaking the Tamil language. The video has earned close to 100K views since it was posted yesterday.

What made the whole thing more surprising was that the Malay uncle, known as Mann in Division 55 of the Ladang Gula estate in Kuala Kurau, Perak, had also clearly explained the meaning of a proverb in Tamil.

The proverb talks about feeding someone else’s child which will make your own grow on their own (urar pillayai uddi valarthal taan pillai taana valarum).

The uncle explained that if a man takes care of his wife, then the child will also be cared for.

Another surprising element is that many Indians who know the proverb also do not know the true meaning of it. Even the youngsters in the video did not know the true meaning of it.

This shows an example of the relationship that our older generation has with their neighbours in their younger days.

Knowing another language and learning to speak it is one thing, but knowing the proverbs and their meaning show how much they know about other cultures.

Those who saw the video were also surprised by the uncle’s fluency in the Tamil language and left their thoughts in the comment section.

This is the beauty of Malaysia and Malaysians. As long as this beauty is preserved, Malaysia will always be one of the best countries to live in.

