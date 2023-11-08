[Watch] Kolam For Palestine Wins Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the Deepavali festival around the corner, many people are in the midst of preparing for it.

Cikgu Siva, meanwhile, took the opportunity of the festive season to share a message through a Kolam (a piece of art that is made of coloured rice and rice flour).

Siva shared the video of the Kolam on his TikTok page.

Kolam is a very important factor in Indian culture as it represents auspiciousness, and Siva used such an auspicious matter to share a noble message which is to “Pray for Palestine”.

He also incorporated the beautiful Kolam with the dome of a mosque, followed by the Palestine flag.

Also in the Kolam was our Jalur Gemilang. In between both of these flags was the message “Pray for Palestine”.

However, the main message was written at the bottom, which stated, “Humanity?”

Many netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed by Siva’s work.

With the people in Palestine suffering from the war, the least one can do is remember them and pray for them even during festive seasons.

