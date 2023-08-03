[Watch] Video Of Aunty Feeding Patient Melts Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

There is a saying that airports have seen more sincere kisses than wedding halls, and hospitals have seen more prayers than temples.

Speaking of hospitals, it is also a place where kindness and humanity are abundant.

Such an incident took place at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani, where an Indian woman was seen feeding a Malay patient who had kidney failure and had trouble seeing.

This incident was recorded by the woman’s daughter and posted on her TikTok account.

She was seen feeding the patient with utmost care as if she was feeding her own child. There were also other videos of her helping out other patients.

It seems like this has been her routine in the hospital as mentioned by her daughter.

Many who saw the video was overwhelmed by the kindness shown by the Indian woman and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

The woman made a video yesterday thanking everyone for their comments and wishes. She also apologised to viewers for replying late as her daughter was not well.

She said she believes that nice comments would definitely help her daughter to recover soon and wished for everyone’s happiness and good health.

Lastly, she asked the people to help others in need as good karma would be a blessing for them and their families.

Such an incident proves that kindness and humanity is what binds us together as a society.

The fact that the incident showed a woman helping another woman from a different race, reassures us of the beauty of our country.

This is why Malaysia has always been a beautiful country despite some negativity that is heard, read or seen from time to time.

