TikTok’s Tube Girl Is Here In Malaysia! 

TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon is back home in Malaysia! After a year and a half since her last visit, the online star has finally got the chance to return home to Malaysia.

Bahsoon, who is known for her dancing videos on TikTok, came back to visit her grandmother as it was her grandmother’s birthday.

TikTok

But while she did return home for family commitments, Bahsoon certainly did not miss out on the opportunity to record a ‘tube video’ on the MRT.

As detailed in the TikTok clips, Bahsoon went with both her parents to shoot. Since no room in the MRT gave the wind effect, her dad brought a wind blower machine to replicate her usual wind effect in her videos.

That said, Bahsoon was nervous to shoot given that this was her first time shooting in the MRT. Contrary to the UK, she noted that Malaysian passengers tend to stare at individuals who perform ‘stunts’ in public.

“I think the biggest difference with Malaysia and London is that people in Malaysia they don’t care. They will stare.

“They will stare at you if you are doing something ‘whack’. And I am about to do something ‘whack’. So, I just got to accept it.” said Bahsoon nervously.

Despite the nerves, she concluded by stressing the importance of pushing through in spite of what people might say.

In her element

After entering the MRT with her parents, Bahsoon was seen not shying away from filming her usual ‘Tube Girl’ video.

While there were a couple of people who stared, most of the passengers were considerate and accommodating to her, despite the noisy sound of the wind blower.

In fact, a female passenger was seen filming Bahsoon while she was recording the video as her father used the wind blower for the wind effect.

Safe to say, the results were impressive, exhibiting her usual confidence and rhythm as in all her previous videos.

Pleased with her return

Netizens were also excited about the clip. Many in the comment section applauded the result and were glad to see her do the trend on the MRT.

Given how intimidating it can be, users on TikTok praised her for having her usual confidence and courage to commit. Others were excited to see her finally return to Malaysia, welcoming her with warm greetings.

There were, however, some users who wanted Bahsoon to try doing a video on the MRT during its peak hours – a time when passengers are returning from work.

TikTok

We sure look forward to seeing that! That said, we are glad to see that Bahsoon fulfilled her goal of always wanting to shoot in the MRT.

We hope she will continue to shoot more videos and inspire users with her confidence and courage.

