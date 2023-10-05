[Watch] Malaysian Tube Girl Meeting Penn Badgley Fuels “Gossip Girl” Nostalgia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian TikToker Sabrina Bahsoon, more popularly known as Tube Girl, is famous for making videos of herself having fun and dancing in the crowded London Underground.

Tube Girl was recently spotted at the Valentino SS24 fashion show where she bumped into actor Penn Badgley, who famously played Dan Humphrey in the original Gossip Girls show.

READ MORE: TikTok’s Iconic “Tube Girl” Is Actually Malaysian!

In the video by Grazia France, Tube Girl and Penn Badgley could be seen interacting like close friends.

For some fans of Gossip Girl, Tube Girl meeting Badgley at a fashion event was like a meta moment.

It was as if she had entered the glamorous world of Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen (the two main characters in Gossip Girl).

The Gossip Girl nostalgia lives on

The other popular characters in the Gossip Girl series include notorious playboy Chuck Bass and his adoptive mother Lily van der Woodsen, played by Ed Westwick and Kelly Rutherford respectively.

When Westwick and Rutherford reunited at the Paris Fashion Week Lancome X Louvre event, it was like they had not left their television characters behind and it drove fans of the show wild.

In the video, Rutherford put her hands on Westwick’s shoulders and said to him lovingly like her character Lily, “You’re my baby, you’re my baby.”

From the way she hugged and held Westwick down to their relaxed mannerisms around each other, Rutherford and Westwick looked every bit like Lily and Chuck at another fancy event in the show.

Thankfully, unlike the show’s plot, no crazy drama or confrontation went down at the event.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.