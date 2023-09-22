TikTok’s Iconic “Tube Girl” Is Actually Malaysian!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For those who reside at a distance from their destinations or lack private transportation, public transport often becomes the primary choice for commuting.

However, long rides on the LRT or MRT can sometimes become tedious. To alleviate boredom, many commuters resort to their mobile phones or listen to music.

But have you ever encountered an individual creating TikTok videos while using public transport?

Girl’s TikTok Videos Gain Popularity on London’s ‘Tube’

Sabrina Bahsoon has a distinctive way of passing her time while travelling on public transport in London, United Kingdom.

It may be hard to believe, but she confidently produces numerous videos within the crowded ‘tube’ carriages, all while recording on her mobile phone.

These are not ordinary videos; she can be seen dancing to the rhythm of her preferred songs.

Some of her videos have gone viral globally, amassing 15.3 million views at the time of writing this article.

Netizens Impressed by Her Confidence

It is safe to say that most netizens admire the self-assuredness of this young woman. Not everyone dares to create such videos, especially in front of a live audience.

Some may wonder if she ever feels self-conscious after filming her TikTok videos.

After all, many commuters watch her recording TikTok videos while dancing in the carriage.

Nevertheless, she absolutely slays it!

Many Embrace the ‘Tube Girl’ Trend

After the viral success of several of her videos, she has been dubbed ‘Tube Girl’ by netizens. If you search ‘Tube Girl,’ Sabrina Bahsoon’s name is sure to appear.

As the ‘Tube Girl’ trend continues to gain momentum, several Malaysians have also displayed the courage and confidence to create similar videos while using public transport.

Sabrina Bahsoon AKA ‘Tube Girl’ Is Actually Malaysian

In case you’re curious, Sabrina is a Malaysian who spent her formative years in her home country. She relocated to London at the age of 16 to pursue a law degree at Durham University.

Moreover, her upbringing was significantly influenced by Malaysia’s warm climate and peaceful surroundings.

Sabrina is known as an energetic individual unafraid to engage in activities that some might consider ‘unconventional.’

Observing that many are now following the trend of making videos in public, Sabrina hopes that young women out there will gain more confidence and pay less heed to societal judgments.

The ‘Tube Girl’ is now receiving numerous offers from renowned brands and the world of modeling, including MAC Cosmetics, London Fashion Week, and invitations to Paris Fashion Week.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.