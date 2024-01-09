Sabrina Bahsoon Sets Up Education Fund For Palestinian Kids In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sabrina Bahsoon, known as “Tube Girl” on TikTok, has partnered with refugee advocacy group Geutanyoe Malaysia to set up an education fund for Palestinian children living as refugees here.

The Sabrina Bahsoon’s Fund for Palestinian Children’s Education will help fund the schooling of 14 students, aged 6 to 16, at the Marifah International School.

According to South China Morning Post, it will be the children’s first time in school as they have been home-schooled for most of their lives.

Bahsoon, a law graduate from Durham University, said she was guided by the values instilled by her parents that they have to give back whenever they can.

Success is only given to those who will help others in return when they get there. So I want to do something.” Sabrina Bahsoon told SCMP

Geutanyoe Malaysia thanked Bahsoon for her support and commitment to providing quality education to the children.

This contribution not only nurtures young minds but also serves as a safe haven for them in a context of protracted displacement. Together, this coordinated effort strengthens our resolve to empower the Palestinian community through education. Geutanyoe Foundation wrote in Facebook

The state of education for refugee children in Malaysia

Although refugees in Malaysia may possess a UNHCR card, they are not allowed to attend government schools at any level.

Their only option is to seek learning opportunities through informal community-based learning centres supported by UNHCR and its partners. One such school is the Fugee School, co-founded by Malaysia’s beauty queen Deborah Henry.

However, resources are limited and this affects the level and quality of education that could be provided.

Over the years, the Malaysian government has mulled the feasibility of opening education and medical aid access to refugees.

In 2022, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah proposed the establishment of an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Refugee Education Foundation to design, facilitate and develop interventions in all relevant areas for refugee education.

He also pointed out the need for accreditation and international recognition of certification, scholarships, bridging courses and tutoring for refugee students.

Teacher’s training and career development, including for refugee teachers, were sorely needed as well.

This also meant ensuring there are student visas, refugee cards, passports, and immigration documentation for refugee students to ensure there are no administrative barriers.

