Malaysian Tube Girl Dances With Troye Sivan In Latest TikTok 

Malaysian TikToker Sabrina Bahsoon has found herself a new friend to dance with on the commuter train. The influencer who is known as Tube Girl, got Troye Sivan to dance with her in the London Underground.

In her latest TikTok, the pair can be seen jamming to Sivan’s latest tune, Got Me Started together. “Look who stole my window seat on the tube,” said Sabrina jokingly in the video.

“It’s okay cuz he slayed though,” she added.

Fans were naturally surprised to see the Australian pop star appear in her video. Many were taken back by the crossover but were delighted that the two collaborated.

Others, especially local users, were happy for Sabrina’s success as a content creator. They wished her well and hoped she would continue to collaborate with more prominent figures in the near future.

She is the moment

This is not the first time Sabrina has been seen with a prominent figure from the entertainment industry. Just recently, she was seen mingling with Gossip Girl star, Penn Badgley at the Valentino SS24 Fashion Show.

She bumped into him after being invited to the show. Aside from Badgley, Sabrina has also interacted with famous singers like Bella Poarch and Omar Apollo, dancing with them on the commuter train.

She was even presented with the opportunity to test drive a car from Bentley Motors recently. Judging from her current success, it is fair to predict that she is only going to experience further success.

Congratulations Sabrina. We look forward to seeing you reach greater heights!

