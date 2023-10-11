Yuna To Perform In Kuching This Month For Asia Tour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yuna is set to perform in Kuching on 27 October as part of her Yuna Asia Tour. The two-hour concert, organised by RK LiveAsia and Icon Entertainment will take place at the Hikmah Exchange.

As such, the upcoming concert will mark Yuna’s first time making Sarawak her main Malaysian concert destination. Previously, she had performed mostly in the Klang Valley.

“This is Yuna, as a special woman with a big heart who takes her craft to every corner of the world, we believe Kuching will witness an incredible performance by her,” said the concert organisers in a statement.

The concert launch coincides with her recent album release, Y5. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old is also thrilled to serenade fans with her classics like Hello, Dan Sebenarnya, Rescue, and Terukir Di Bintang.

Fans who are interested can purchase the tickets here. Tickets are priced from RM250 to RM349.

In addition to Malaysia, the songstress will also be bringing her Asia Tour to Japan on 16 October and Singapore on 18 October.

YunaVerse Concert

Although the singer has picked Sarawak as its tour stop, she will be performing in Kuala Lumpur this month. In fact, she is preparing for a homecoming concert at the Mega Star Arena on 22 October.

Similar to the Asia tour, the YunaVerse concert will take fans on an enchanting journey through the singer’s discography. This includes her best hits from her early days to her tunes from the recent project.

She will be joined by local singer AI.Z.

Therefore, fans who cannot afford to see her in Kuching can catch the singer here in Kuala Lumpur. Tickets are up for sale and they are priced from RM99 to RM889. Buy them here!

