Yuna Officially Unveils Details Of Much-Awaited Yunaverse KL Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Singer Yuna has finally announced the details of her upcoming concert Yunaverse feat AI.Z in Kuala Lumpur.

It is set to take place at the Mega Star Arena on 22 October 2023 at 8.30pm.

Aizat Amdan also known as AI.Z will be her guest singer.

Tickets

The tickets will go on sale next week on 8 August at 12pm.

If you are worried that the tickets are going to be expensive, worry no more as they start from as low as RM99.

The ticket prices are separated into five categories, named after her songs:

• Y5: RM889

• ROUGE: RM369

• CHAPTERS: RM259

• NOCTURNAL: RM199

• DECORATE: RM99

If you are a member of #yunationals, then you have the advantage of purchasing the tickets one day earlier (7 August) before it goes on sale to the public.

As mentioned above, this announcement has been anticipated by many of her fans as Yuna or Yunalis Zarai had been teasing about holding a concert.

The last time Yuna performed live here was in 2015.

Local girl gone international

Yuna is from Alor Setar, Kedah and has taken Malaysia on the international stage.

She was featured twice on a giant advertisement in Times Square, New York. The first was in 2016 and the second was in 2019 during the launch of her Rouge album.

Pic Credit: Yuna/Twitter

At the time, Yuna spoke of how touched and honoured she felt to have been picked by the music service Spotify to represent all of Asia during the celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It is going to be an epic battle once again this coming Monday for tickets, so Yuna fans, prepare your devices and your fingers to get into the battle of getting the tickets to see the iconic pop singer.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads