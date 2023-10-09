Victim Who Fell In Drain Turned Up Among Crowd All Cleaned Up While Search Operation Still Ongoing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM), distinguished by their blue uniform has helped Malaysians in various incidents.

Apart from the Fire and Rescue Department, people call the APM to deal with snakes and monitor lizards, kittens as well as doggos stuck in drains. Basically, their job is to perform humanitarian services as well as carry out disaster management (flood, landslides, etc).

A recent incident in KL however stumped an APM rescue team.

APM couldn’t find a man who allegedly fell down a drain after an hour of searching

Last Friday, the Kuala Lumpur APM received a report of a person falling into a 12-foot (3.65m) drain, which was also a sewage area at SK (P) Batu, Jalan Raja Laut at 5.51 pm.

Two rescue teams from the KL APM and one medical team from the Sentul APM were dispatched to the location to help with the search. A total of 14 members and several vehicles and equipment were rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the public there said the victim had fallen into the drain earlier and cries for help were heard. Based on the video below, you can clearly hear his cry for help.

Not wasting a minute more, two members descended into the drain to search for the victim. But they could not find him.

Unfortunately, they only found his clothes and shoes at the location. They were worried for the man’s life at this point, hence, they continued the thorough search.

However, after a prolonged search that lasted for about an hour, a random guy casually emerged from the crowd and said that he was actually the one they had been looking for all this time.

(Credit: APM Kuala Lumpur / Facebook)

The victim actually managed to get out and came back to the scene after a quick bath

The 27-year-old Myanmar national said that he fell into the drain after stepping on a zinc cover over the sewage hole while he was cutting grass in the area.

Thanks to his grass-cutting machine which got conveniently stuck, he clung to it and climbed out of the sewer unharmed.

He then proceeded to return home to shower and clean himself up. After that, he came back to the scene after seeing the rescue team there.

Baffled by his explanation, the search and rescue operation was then concluded at 7.30 pm.

He’s lucky to live and tell the tale. An amusing one, that is.

