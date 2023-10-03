[Watch] Firefighters Work To Rescue Homeless Man In Kajang Trapped In A Deep Drain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video shocked viewers when it was revealed that firefighters in Kajang were trying to rescue a man who somehow fell into the large 2.44m drain.

At first, many could be forgiven for thinking it was a trapped animal in the drain along Jalan Tun Abdul Aziz.

The person recording the incident was humorously shocked when told by the firefighters that there was a person trapped down there.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that they rescued a homeless man in his 40s from the deep drain. They were alerted by the public around 8.24am today (3 October).

The homeless man reportedly suffered no injuries although he was covered in a layer of grime or mud from the drain.

Netizens were amused as they discovered the whole story together with the person who took the video.

Generally, most people were relieved the homeless man was safely extricated from the “hellhole” but still wondered how he got stuck there.

They also thanked the firefighters for rescuing the poor man.

