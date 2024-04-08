This ‘Kakak’ Shows New York’s Subway Fare Dodgers How It’s Done

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral Twitter post has been making rounds online, showcasing a hilarious incident that unfolded in a New York City subway station.

The video, which was originally posted back in 2023, shows a female subway passenger trying to dodge the fare with a turnstile trick that ends up failing spectacularly, much to the delight of spectators and online viewers.

NYC subway rider should’ve just paid 😂 pic.twitter.com/2knRcjLWyy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 6, 2024

What makes the video even more amusing is the contrasting actions of the Muslim lady next to her, who appears unfazed and unbothered by the commotion—calmly paying and walking through the turnstile without any difficulty.

Many pointed out how the lady’s composure and ease in navigating the turnstile made the other commuter’s struggles even more comical.

I love how normal the Muslim woman was. You pay, you walk through, done. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) April 6, 2024

Some commenters even joked that the lady looked like a typical Malaysian government staff, adding a humorous twist to the situation.

Woman at the left looks like typical akak government staff kat Malaysia 😅😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/OsxYZXg6zc — MIZRI (@__MIZRI__) April 7, 2024

While it cannot be confirmed whether the lady in the video was indeed Malaysian, the clip still managed to tickle Twitterjaya’s funny bones.

The malay girl was way unbothered and just wanted to go home fast to break fast https://t.co/W4CPQfTwAS — 문Lya (@minjunmoonjun) April 7, 2024

Casual malay walked in unbothered cus she paid and followed the rule 💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻 https://t.co/7Rr88Z464m — TiffanyHW | TIFFANYxYUJIN (@sleepysoshifany) April 7, 2024

Tak, sekarang ni asal tiba tiba ada awek melayu kat situ haha random https://t.co/8IWQ2saQgL — ZeemAhmad (@zeemahmadfs) April 7, 2024

