This ‘Kakak’ Shows New York’s Subway Fare Dodgers How It’s Done

While the subway rider may not have succeeded in her stunt, the viral video has certainly provided entertainment for many online viewers

April 8, 2024
A viral Twitter post has been making rounds online, showcasing a hilarious incident that unfolded in a New York City subway station.

The video, which was originally posted back in 2023, shows a female subway passenger trying to dodge the fare with a turnstile trick that ends up failing spectacularly, much to the delight of spectators and online viewers.

What makes the video even more amusing is the contrasting actions of the Muslim lady next to her, who appears unfazed and unbothered by the commotion—calmly paying and walking through the turnstile without any difficulty.

Many pointed out how the lady’s composure and ease in navigating the turnstile made the other commuter’s struggles even more comical.

Some commenters even joked that the lady looked like a typical Malaysian government staff, adding a humorous twist to the situation.

While it cannot be confirmed whether the lady in the video was indeed Malaysian, the clip still managed to tickle Twitterjaya’s funny bones.

