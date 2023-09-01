What Are The Largest Jalur Gemilang Replicas Recognised By MBOR This Year?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This year alone, there are a lot of Jalur Gemilang-inspired creations done using a variety of objects, including cars, baking ingredients and egg trays.

Here are some of the Jalur Gemilang replicas made by Johoreans alone:

Largest formation of Jalur Gemilang with cars

The largest car formation of Jalur Gemilang earned a spot in the Malaysian Book of Record (MBOR) yesterday (31 Aug).

According to Buletin TV3, 234 cars with the Jalur Gemilang colours (red, white, blue and yellow) gathered at Sireh Park, Iskandar Puteri, Johor for the formation.

(Credit: Buletin TV3)

Organised by a local beverage company, Haos Ek? in collaboration with the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), the formation is part of an effort to encourage public participation, especially among the young generation to instil a sense of strong patriotism in them.

Besides cherishing the nation’s Independence Day, the effort was also to reintroduce Sireh Park as a recreational and family leisure area.

Formasi membabitkan 234 kereta yang membentuk Jalur Gemilang terbesar di SIREH Park Iskandar Puteri hari ini, menempa nama dalam Malaysia Book Of Records (MBOR).



Sumber: Sireh Park, Iskandar Puteri/Facebook pic.twitter.com/wWdyLaWQlv — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) August 31, 2023

Largest Jalur Gemilang replica from painted egg trays

The largest replica of Jalur Gemilang using 2,128 painted egg trays was made by pupils, staff and parents of the Mega Genius kindergarten, also in Johor yesterday.

As reported by The Star, Mega Genius kindergarten headmistress R. Mohanambal said that it took them three weeks to paint the egg trays and 10 hours to put them all together as a flag.

(Credit: The Star)

86 pupils, 105 parents as well as 13 teachers and staff were involved in making the 23 m long and 8.5 m wide replica of the Malaysian flag.

The egg trays were painted by our pupils during their arts-and-crafts session in class. We also have parents coming on Fridays and Saturdays to help paint the trays. R. Mohanambal, Mega Genius kindergarten headmistress

Biggest Jalur Gemilang-themed vegetarian cake

Another Jalur Gemilang history was also made in Johor yesterday when a big vegetarian cake was made in the shape of our national flag at the Majestic Johor Festival (MJF) in Puteri Harbour.

It was also etched in the Malaysian Book Of Records as the biggest Jalur Gemilang-themed vegetarian cake.

(Credit: Kosmo)

As reported by The Sun Daily, Celebrity Master Chef Malaysia Michael Ooi Beng Hock said that the vegetarian cake took them 48 hours to make which weighed 750 kg and measured 2.7 m long and 1.5 m wide.

The Jalur Gemilang cake was a collaboration between Johor Tourism and a group of chefs from several hotels in the state as well as the Malaysia Culinary Masters Association (MCMA) and served for free to visitors of the MJF.

Other Jalur Gemilang records

Previously, other parties and institutions have also made it into the Malaysia Book Of Records for their various Jalur Gemilang-themed creations.

Here are some of them:

Jalur Gemilang replica using bottle caps – In 2016, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) RRI Sungai Buloh students, staff and parents made the biggest Jalur Gemilang using 110,000 painted mineral bottle (14.4 m x 7.7 m) caps that took them 24 hours.

Jalur Gemilang banner using thumbprints – Tunku Kurshiah College (TKC) students and teachers created the largest Jalur Gemilang banner (31 m x 35 m) with 180,000 thumbprints in 2017.

Jalur Gemilang collage using photos of Jalur Gemilang – Volunteers from the Yayasan Dana Kebajikan Muslim Malaysia (YDKMM) made a 27.3 metres wide and 12.2 metres long collage using 21,000 pictures of memories with the Jalur Gemilang in 2019.

Jalur Gemilang replica using beads – The largest Jalur Gemilang beaded replica (3.79 m long and 1.56 m wide) was made with 185,024 beads in 4 months by students of SMK Bandar Sarikei in 2019.

Jalur Gemilang replica using plastic bottles – Lalaport made the longest Jalur Gemilag replica using plastic bottles measuring 42.97 m long by 1.5 m wide in 2022.

(Credit: Harian Metro, Lalaport / Facebook, Berita Harian, MYOB/ Facebook)



