Celebrate “My Christmas Story” With Sunway Malls

To celebrate this jolly festive season, Sunway Malls collectively launched their unifying Christmas theme ‘My Christmas Story’ at Sunway Velocity Mall today. The launch marked the start of the mall group’s month-long campaign across its seven physical malls and one digital mall.

The celebration began with a welcome speech by HC Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks followed by an official campaign launch with the various Sunway Malls centre managers – Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall; Jason Chin, Senior General Manager of Sunway Pyramid; Chai Wen Yew, General Manager of Sunway Carnival Mall; Danny Lee, General Manager of Sunway Putra Mall; Albert Cheok, Assistant General Manager of Sunway Giza Mall, and Loo Hoey Theen, General Manager of Sunway Malls Marketing, Business Innovation, and eMall.

Magic wands waved to open the giant storybook. The 40-foot tall upcycled “Threads of Tale” Christmas tree is in the background.

The opening gambit saw HC Chan together with the centre managers waving their magic wands to bring the giant storybook to life accompanied by the magnificent lighting-up of the centrepiece “Threads of Tale” Christmas tree, a majestic 40 feet upcycled fabric Christmas tree at the mall’s Main Atrium.

The launch also witnessed the certification by The Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as a national record for the tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree standing at 40 feet high.

The certificate was officially presented to HC Chan and Phang Sau Lian by MBR officials and witnessed by Nik Suzila and Sarah Kedah, founders of Kloth Circularity and Andrew Jackson, the Head of Business Development of Life Line Clothing Malaysia.

Also present at the event were partners L’Occitane, llao llao and Sunway College & STYLO, Fashion Design Technology Hub.

Sunway Velocity Mall achieved the national record for the tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree standing at 40 feet high.

The creation of Malaysia’s tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree saw a public donation drive over two months which resulted in the collection of 1.7 tonnes of unwanted fabrics from the various Kloth Cares recycling bins in Sunway Velocity Mall. The unwanted fabrics were then passed on to Life Line Clothing Malaysia for sorting and processing. Suitable fabrics were selected, cut and sewn to build the upcycled Christmas tree.

Additionally, hand-made fabric ornaments by the students of Sunway College & STYLO, Fashion Design Technology Hub were also added in. The core structure of the tree and vine stripes made from recycled paper were also used, making it an entirely sustainable project. The decoration inspired by Jack & the Bean Stalk was a testament to relentlessness in finding solutions in every situation.

“Sunway Malls has endeavoured to incorporate the reuse of materials or sources from sustainable sources for our festive decorations. This is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in which Sunway is a staunch advocate,” said HC Chan.

“As a leading mall group with 26 years in business, we take cognizance of the importance these opportunities offer to serve and create wonderful moments for our surrounding communities,” he added.

Upclose look at Sunway Malls “My Christmas Story” book.

Sunway Malls “My Christmas Story”‘ pays homage to storybooks and storytelling. The mall group has recreated different experiences with different stories coming to life at all its malls with giant book displays in story town-themed décor.

Shoppers will be able to walk into books or experiential rooms hidden in a book and discover a variety of stories. Shoppers are also encouraged to share their own unique stories and #sunwaymalls on social media.

Sunway Pyramid

Be mesmerized by Snowy’s Winter Wonderland at Sunway Pyramid. Step into LG2 Blue Concourse to see a giant snowman crafted from a myriad of books. Complemented with an experiential winter wonderland room, shoppers will be adorned with snow which is perfect for a memorable photo session with their loved ones.

Don’t miss out on the Joyful Snow Time at Orange Entrance, Ground Floor, featuring a magnificent 30ft Christmas Tree with a special snowing experience scheduled every Friday through Sunday at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm, transporting visitors into a whimsical winter scene.

Sunway Velocity Mall

Visit Sunway Velocity Mall to witness “Threads of Tale”, the tallest upcycled fabrics Christmas tree in Malaysia. It is said the tree was made from cloths collected by Coco the Red Cardinal, who is determined to bring joy back into the courtyard. Coco’s generous love was felt by the town and together, they transformed the courtyard into a magical wonderland.

This act of love and community brought warmth and togetherness to the town, just like the 40-foot “Threads of Tale” came to life through the collective effort of the Sunway Velocity Mall and the neighbouring community, symbolizing a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Shoppers can still participate in this ongoing fabrics-donation drive, by donating their recyclable fabrics to Kloth Cares Bins or crates at various locations in Sunway Velocity Mall, from now till 1 January 2024. Shoppers can also get a surprise gift for their donation at the Concierge Counter, Level 1 (near Brands Outlet).

Sunway Putra Mall

Book donation drive at Sunway Putra Mall.

Starting this Christmas to next year’s Chinese New Year, Sunway Putra Mall and their partner The Salvation Army have made a pact to make a difference in their neighbouring community.

With the aim to raise funds for the upgrade of The Salvation Army’s kindergarten located at Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur, shoppers are encouraged to do good this season and contribute to the cause – through book donations at Basement 1 near Carpark Entry B; or by donating funds via cash at the Concierge Counter at Ground Floor, or via SunwayPay.

Sunway Carnival Mall

Immerse yourself in Sunway Carnival Mall’s captivating “My Christmas Stories” Digital Art Gallery, where Christmas stories are shared in a Malaysian setting. Presented by Filamen, this vibrant digital art exhibition weaves a tapestry of Malaysian perspectives, traditions, and cultures, while celebrating the festive season of Christmas.

The digital illustrations by Yunroo, Afi, Oli, Myn, and Monkido showcase the fusion of local customs with themes of joy, love and togetherness. More than a mere display, “My Christmas Stories” is also a celebration of Malaysia’s cultural mosaic, offering a joyous glimpse into shared stories that bind us together during this festive season.

Sunway Giza Mall

Gather your loved ones for a delightful Christmas journey at Sunway Giza Mall! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you stroll down Centre Boulevard, adorned with enchanting Christmas decorations that are sure to evoke cherished memories.

Discover the magic of the season at our Christmas Bazaar Market, a festive haven available throughout the entire month of December. Engage in the joyful atmosphere with the Christmas United Piano Showcase and participate in heartwarming Craft Workshops that promise to add a creative touch to your holiday celebrations.

Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine

Teaming up with Mattel, guests are invited to experience “My Christmas Story” from 1 to 31 December 2023.

Discover delightful Christmas play zones featuring brands such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, Thomas & Friends, and more. Tailored for your families, friends, and loved ones, each zone unfolds a unique tale of limitless play and festive fun!

Sunway eMall

For the digital mall, Sunway eMall is offering festive shopping whereby shoppers can enjoy exclusive online deals and additional discounts of up to RM300 off when they purchase via www.sunwayemall.com

For more information on Sunway Malls Christmas activities, redemption and offerings, it can be found at https://www.sunwaymalls.com/my-christmas-story/ and respective Sunway malls’ social media platforms.

