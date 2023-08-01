Twitter HQ Neighbours Annoyed With Musk’s Shining X Symbol

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Since Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, took over the social media platform, there have been various changes made by him, including setting a limit on the number of tweets one can view in a day.

The latest feature set by Musk has caused many Twitter users in several countries, including Malaysia, to complain as their accounts can no longer access certain tweets on the platform.

Not only that, but Musk has also changed the iconic blue bird logo synonymous with the Twitter application to an ‘X’ symbol.

The Twitter Headquarters In San Francisco Installed A Large And Illuminated ‘X’ Symbol On The Building

Since the rebrand, Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco has also installed a large, glowing white ‘X’ symbol on top of the building, following the logo change. However, the installation of the glowing ‘X’ symbol has reportedly drawn criticism from residents living near the building.

Through a shared video uploaded by a nearby resident (@realchristjbeale), they expressed their inconvenience as the ‘X’ symbol from Twitter’s headquarters emitted too much bright light. Making matters worse, the light on the symbol flickered, causing discomfort to the eyes.

Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing.



Also, my apartment building needs a bath. pic.twitter.com/t66erPuDlL — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Authorities Launch Investigation After Elon Musk Installed Giant ‘X’ Symbol On Top Of Twitter Headquarters

Citing CNN‘s report, San Francisco Department of Building Inspection spokesperson, Patrick Hannan, informed that they have conducted an investigation into the installation of the giant logo, which was said to have disturbed nearby residents.

Moreover, the installation was allegedly done without obtaining the necessary permits from the authorities and was not in compliance with the established guidelines.

Last weekend, we received 24 complaints regarding the safety structure and lighting of the giant logo. Patrick Hannan, San Francisco Department of Building Inspection spokesperson

As a result, the giant ‘X’ symbol was reportedly taken down yesterday (July 31) after being installed just last Friday (July 28).

Why Did Elon Musk Change Twitter to ‘X’?

After years of the social media app being known by that name and featuring a blue bird logo, Musk made a daring decision to change the platform to ‘X.’

One might wonder, why ‘X’?

In order to make Twitter a more advanced platform, Musk said that he wants to see ‘X’ as an application that can be called an ‘everything app.’

Frankly, it’s just Musk’s fondness for the letter X, as most of his creations or businesses have the letter X in them, including SpaceX and Tesla with the model X.

Furthermore, he even started a financial start-up with the name X.com in 1999, which would later become PayPal after the merger with Peter Thiel and Max Levchin. Musk, reportedly left the firm due to various reasons, including his insistence to retain the company’s name as X.com.

