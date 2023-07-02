TRP
Now Reading
Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s Temporary Rate Limit, Garners Some Hilarious Comments
TRP
TRP

Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s Temporary Rate Limit, Garners Some Hilarious Comments

Twitter has imposed a Twitter read limit based on a user’s verified or unverified status.

by
July 2, 2023
For illustration purposes

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Twitter users across several countries have reported that they could not access their accounts yesterday.

When they tried accessing their accounts, error messages such as “Rate Limit Exceeded. Please wait a few moments then try again” or “Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again” popped up.

When the rate limit is exceeded, some users said they couldn’t view their own tweets too.

It’s all Elon

Following news of the outage, Elon Musk announced that Twitter had applied temporary limits “to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”

He initially said verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts are limited to just 600. New unverified accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

In another update, Musk said the limit will soon increase to 8,000 tweets a day for verified users, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new unverified accounts.

A few hours later, Musk increased the limit again, saying “Now to 10k, 1k and 0.5k.”

Musk also retweeted a parody account of him saying the temporary rate limit was a good thing he did for the world.

The tweet explained that the rate limit was set because everyone is a “Twitter addict and needs to go outside.”

Not everyone is pleased

Twitter users who were displeased with the new feature claimed that Musk was just trying to cover up bugs in the system or mismanagement.

They believed he would announce a reversal once it’s all fixed behind the scenes.

However, some netizens also took this change in their stride.

A netizen jokingly wondered what would happen if he missed out on important weather updates in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, another person uploaded a picture showing his steps and asked parody Musk if he could go indoors now.

The Elon Musk parody account told the Twitter user “No, take a walk.”

A microblogging and social networking website Tumblr joined in the fun and updated its login page with the option “Coming from Twitter? Sign up.”

Twitter users also found a “fix” to the rate limit issue. Some discovered that the limit does not affect Twitter on mobile and web browsers.

This means all you have to do is either uninstall or disable the app on your phones and sign into your account using m.twitter.com on your mobile browser.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd