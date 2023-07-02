Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s Temporary Rate Limit, Garners Some Hilarious Comments

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Twitter users across several countries have reported that they could not access their accounts yesterday.

When they tried accessing their accounts, error messages such as “Rate Limit Exceeded. Please wait a few moments then try again” or “Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again” popped up.

When the rate limit is exceeded, some users said they couldn’t view their own tweets too.

Wait maybe the Rate Limit Exceeded thing is good actually pic.twitter.com/JD77aHI14z — Merrick 🦂🌻 @merrickdeville.bsky.social (@punishedmother) July 1, 2023

It’s all Elon

Following news of the outage, Elon Musk announced that Twitter had applied temporary limits “to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”

He initially said verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts are limited to just 600. New unverified accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

In another update, Musk said the limit will soon increase to 8,000 tweets a day for verified users, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new unverified accounts.

A few hours later, Musk increased the limit again, saying “Now to 10k, 1k and 0.5k.”

Musk also retweeted a parody account of him saying the temporary rate limit was a good thing he did for the world.

The tweet explained that the rate limit was set because everyone is a “Twitter addict and needs to go outside.”

Not everyone is pleased

Twitter users who were displeased with the new feature claimed that Musk was just trying to cover up bugs in the system or mismanagement.

They believed he would announce a reversal once it’s all fixed behind the scenes.

However, some netizens also took this change in their stride.

A netizen jokingly wondered what would happen if he missed out on important weather updates in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, another person uploaded a picture showing his steps and asked parody Musk if he could go indoors now.

The Elon Musk parody account told the Twitter user “No, take a walk.”

A microblogging and social networking website Tumblr joined in the fun and updated its login page with the option “Coming from Twitter? Sign up.”

Twitter users also found a “fix” to the rate limit issue. Some discovered that the limit does not affect Twitter on mobile and web browsers.

This means all you have to do is either uninstall or disable the app on your phones and sign into your account using m.twitter.com on your mobile browser.

I think the rate limit message is some bug they aren’t getting fixed over a holiday weekend and @elonmusk is just trying to cover for it. — Ben Newton⚡️ (@BenENewton) July 1, 2023

I read @elonmusk tweet earlier about scraping data and how he is attempting to stop it. Not sure what the cover story will be but the rate limit exceeded and #TwitterDown has got to be because the intel guys are harvesting and the devs broke the connections. — Rake (@TheWebRake) July 1, 2023

@elonmusk holy F , this app is messed up. The #rate limit bs must be a cover for something.



Bern on your side till now, but man, this is a mess. Why would anyone pay for this ? — Brutally Honest Reviews (@Bacon_Ranch_) July 1, 2023

Verified accounts are paying for a #RateLimit 😂@elonmusk’s rate limit is him manipulating Twitter to cover mismanagement..another example of his ineptitude at running Social Media @Jack : Musk made "fairly reckless" decisions. #TwitterDown #Bluesky https://t.co/O0uynw8SWN https://t.co/QGJ9olCvPT — Emilie (@paintsandsings) July 1, 2023

what if my rate limit exceeded and i couldn’t get new amaran ribut petir?? do you wanna see me jadi mangsa ribut @elonmusk ?? 😤😡 i need my daily dose of metmalaysia tweets pls https://t.co/WhDh2Aqnk3 — izzi beraespa (@IzzraifHarz) July 2, 2023

No, take a walk — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 1, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.