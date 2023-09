Anak Penjual Burger Harumkan Nama Keluarga Lepas Dapat Tawaran Sambung Pengajian Di Universiti Columbia

From UiTM to Columbia 😀 Worked hard to climb my way up, but even now, it still feels a bit blurry. But that’s okay, I’ll just keep going. I have always been someone who is scared of taking space, unsure if I have the capacity of building my own table. But then again, I don’t really have a choice, I have to shamelessly make room for myself in spaces where I’m not welcomed, because I have a family to take care of 🙂 My Columbia journey begins 😀 #fyp #uitm #columbiauniversity #postgraduate #studentlife