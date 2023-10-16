Ascott Celebrates Grand Launch Of Serviced Residence – Ascott Star KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) officially launches the opening of Ascott Star KLCC Kuala Lumpur, bringing its international top-class hospitality brand into the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur. The serviced residence marks the fourth operational property within Malaysia.

(Credit: Ascott Star KLCC)

Set in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, Ascott Star KLCC rests along Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, providing guests with easy access to and from the centermost part of the city. Launched to be an extraordinary urban oasis, the 57-storey serviced apartment is surrounded by numerous high-rise buildings and contemporary skyscrapers such as the Petronas Twin Towers, Tun Razak Exchange Square and the Menara Kuala Lumpur.

With just a stroll away, guests can easily find their way around the most celebrated landmarks and attraction spots of Kuala Lumpur’s dynamic high rise City Centre, from historic edifices like the futuristic KLCC Petronas Twin Towers to upscale Fashion Malls, overlooked by skyscrapers, the green expanse of Kuala Lumpur City Center Park offers walking paths and musical fountains.

(Credit: Ascott Star KLCC)

Ascott Star KLCC assures its guests plenty to see and explore during their stay. A perfect haven for shopaholics and food hunters, flagship stores of world-famous brands, authentic eateries and exclusive restaurants are all reachable within walking distance.

Mondi Mecja, Ascott’s Country General Manager for Malaysia, cited: “Bringing forward a robust experience of world-class services in the hospitality industry, Ascott Star KLCC sees to further extend the operational excellence of the brand across the capital and thrive through greater heights within the industry. Be smitten with a stylish luxurious stay where the grandiosity of scale and opulence sets it apart among the industry.”

Dato Chin Tzer Pinn, Director of Business Development Sales & Marketing, owner’s representative Symphony’s Life Bhd adds, “Strategically situated in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, the serviced apartment exhibits specially designed Suites that infuses the property’s theme into the art of understated fine living, with unobstructed views of the surroundings, these suites will put you at the top of the world. With awe-inspiring art pieces on display throughout the building, Ascott Star KLCC emanates a spectacular welcome from the moment you step in”.

(Credit: Ascott Star KLCC)

Masterfully crafted to exude unmistakable grandeur, Ascott Star KLCC boasts a total of 298 units ranging from Studio Executive to 2-bedroom Premier. Offering a variety of premium accommodation options for business and leisure travellers around the city, the units come thoughtfully equipped with feature a designated living area, dining space, ensuite bathroom, and fully furnished kitchen.

Flaunting a majestic view of Petronas Twin Towers, guests at Ascott Star KLCC can enjoy the privilege of relaxing at the infinity pool rooftop deck. This overlooks the panoramic cityscape and is thoughtfully furnished with a gazebo. Guests can also enjoy a series of facilities, including a fully equipped gymnasium, kickboxing room, games room, KTV rooms, yoga room, residents lounge, children wading pool, swimming pool, and an outdoor pavilion for barbeque gatherings.

(Credit: Ascott Star KLCC)

In line with Ascott’s expansion plan in the country, it is expected that the brand to launch a few more properties across the cities of Malaysia, which includes, Citadines Waterfront Kota Kinabalu, Citadines Tanjung Tokong Penang, HARRIS Sunshine Penang.

For more information, please visit their website here.

READ MORE: The George Penang by The Crest Collection: Kemewahan Bertemu Warisan

READ MORE: Lyf Raja Chulan Launches Campaign To Promote Malaysia’s Rich Heritage And Culture

READ MORE: Newly-Opened Citadines Prai In Penang Offers Comfort And Convenience

READ MORE: Are You A Senior Who Wants To Live Comfy But Active In Bangsar? This Place Thinks They Have What You Want

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.