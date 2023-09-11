Lyf Raja Chulan Launches Campaign To Promote Malaysia’s Rich Heritage And Culture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lyf Raja Chulan, the newest hotel under The Ascott Limited collection of hotels and residences, has launched “Kuala Lumpur Comes A-lyf,” a year-long tourism campaign that puts a spotlight on the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Malaysia.

The campaign aims to enliven the Kuala Lumpur heritage enclave with various themed and cultural events to draw the attention of local and international tourists within Klang Valley.

Lyf Raja Chulan, located near popular areas such as Chinatown, Central Market, and Bukit Bintang, is a prime spot for locals and tourists alike to set up base while on a journey to discover the beauty of the city.

The “Kuala Lumpur Comes A-lyf” campaign will promote local attractions in the city, enabling visitors to indulge and educate themselves on Malaysian traditions and culture through activities, performances, food, and talks.

Some of the planned activities or attractions include flea markets, food bazaars, comedy shows, and live music festivals.

Group Photo with supporting stakeholders. From left to right: Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH), Malaysia Tourism Centre (MATIC), Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Budget & Business Hotel Associations (MyBha), Malaysia International Tourism Development Association (MiTDA).

These events will not only showcase lyf Raja Chulan as a wonderful place to stay, but also bring to the fore local vendors, especially small businesses, that we will engage to participate in our events. Mondi Mecja, The Ascott Limited’s Country General Manager

The campaign also hopes to promote many local hidden gems located in non-commercial areas that are filled with more culture, traditions, and heritage.

Lyf Raja Chulan also looks to collaborate with their sister hotels under The Ascott Limited brand for future events with “Kuala Lumpur Comes A-lyf” to provide and share a more holistic staying experience.

Lyf Raja Chulan is not only limited to private organizations for future projects and campaigns, it also invites other like-minded people and entities to contribute to its effort to boost the tourism and hospitality industry in anticipation of the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year.

What’s staying at Lyf Raja Chulan like?

Lyf (pronounced as “life) Raja Chulan has another meaning to its name. The L.Y.F. stands for Live Your Freedom.

True to its name, Lyf Raja Chulan is a hotel that follows a co-living concept that’s perfect for digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives, and self-starters to live their freedom in a dynamic environment.

All 104 rooms are designed to look like stylish apartments featuring artwork by local artists. Guests can book these rooms for their stay:

Good for One

One of a Kind (Studio)

One of a Kind Plus (Studio)

lyf Style (Thematic studio)

All Together (2-Bedroom)

All Together 4-bedroom Duplex

The hotel also has communal social spaces and curated programmes to help guests forge new connections and nurture communities.

The social spaces are split into several rooms such as:

Bond (social kitchen)

Burn (the gym)

Connect (Coworking space & lounge)

Collab (meeting room)

Hang Out (outdoor area for drinks and where you can see the KL Tower and city views)

Cookout (a BBQ area on the rooftop)

Bar (self-explanatory!)

Aside from these social spaces, the hotel has a café downstairs and a laundromat service.

