Experience The Football Fever At An All-Inclusive, Money-Can’t-Buy Staycation!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s no denying that football celebrations are a vibe like no other.

Whether hosting friends or joining them at their place, cheering for your team with your fellow football kakis brings unmatched joy.

But, wouldn’t it be even more amazing to watch football in a space that combines the best of the bar, the comfort of home, and the excitement of the stadium all in one?

This dream can come true for you! This year, Carlsberg is back with yet another #BestWithCarlsberg experience, bringing you an all-inclusive Football Staycation for you and 3 of your friends worth RM 25,000!

(Credit: Carlsberg)

Last year, Carlsberg treated 280 lucky winners to the #BestWithCarlsberg luxurious private getaway in Langkawi, followed by VIP treatment right from their doorstep to the airport and straight to swanky 5-star hotels, The Datai and The Danna.

READ MORE: Carlsberg Delivers Unforgettable Luxury Getaway, Redefining #BestWithCarlsberg Moments

This year, you and 3 of your friends can experience an exclusive 2D1N football-themed staycation complete with door-to-door transportation, a private chef, butler service, LIVE game viewing and plenty of Carlsberg brews to keep the party going!

Sounds so fun, right? Plus, you don’t have to worry about disturbing your neighbours in the middle of the night! You can scream your lungs out as loud as you want as you watch the games and cheer for your favourite team!

It’s the perfect game night, and it can be YOURS to enjoy with your favourite people!

Participating in the Carlsberg Football Staycation contest is as easy as enjoying your favourite brew!

Simply head to your nearest stores or Carlsberg’s official Shopee e-store and pick up a 6-can pack of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

Or, spend RM 50 or more on Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at restaurants, pubs, or bars to qualify for the contest.

For those who enjoy their Carlsberg alongside a meal at hawker centres or food courts, grab 3 big bottles of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught to enter the contest.

With these, you could be on your way to winning the ultimate football-themed staycation experience – a chance to create unforgettable memories with friends while enjoying the game in style!

Go HERE for further details on how to participate in the contest or give Carlsberg Malaysia a follow on Facebook and Instagram for all the deets. Let’s make some memories, fam!

*Carlsberg advocates responsible consumption and we urge you to #CelebrateResponsibly. If you drink, don’t drive. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

#CarlsbergMY #BestWithCarlsberg #FootballBestWithCarlsberg #CelebrateResponsibly #Football #Soccer

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.